“I’m Talking To a Man Like, ‘So, You Flicking My Son Off?’”: Savannah James’ Breathing Techniques Prevented Volatile Confrontations With AAU Parents Targeting Bronny

We already know how protective LeBron James is when it comes to his kids. He wasn’t playing any games with those who criticized his son Bronny’s journey to the NBA. He even blocked a few media people that he was once cool with.

When President Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in these latest elections, his response was directly related to protecting his daughter Zhuri’s rights as she continues to grow.

Along the way, their sons Bronny and Bryce have had to deal with hateful and negative and jealous comments during their high school games. Savannah and Bron are used to it, but they continue to bring the same energy as they always have when their kids are under attack.

Savannah James is relatable to people despite being the wife of a billion-dollar legendary NBA brand. She admits that it was a challenge adjusting to the explosive fame that Bron and then her kids were thrust into. She, however, has no problem approaching a heckler who went over the line, and recalls in the season 3 premiere episode of her “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast that she did just that at a game.

Savannah James Recalls Story Of Stepping To Father Who Gave Bronny the Finger While Carrying Zhuri On Her Hip

During the episode, touted as “It’s Giving…We’re Back and Minding Our Business,” her co-host April McDaniels, a mother of three, played a voicemail from a fellow basketball mom who said she can’t take the negative comments towards her son at the games and asked for their advice.

That’s when Savannah James recounted a story of a heated interaction she had at one of Bronny’s games.

“Short story: When I had the baby on my hip, about to go and try to fight a man; he was flicking Bronny off in a game,” Savannah said, explaining why she was instigating a confrontation while holding a baby. “You know how you say, ‘You got to be an adult and talk to the people head on.’ I marched up them bleachers with Zhuri – little, tiny Zhuri. What am I going to do? I’m talking to a man like, ‘So, you flicking my son off? Like that’s what we doing at this game?’ (He said) ‘Oh no! I was doing that to my son. That’s what we do.’ OK. So, now you crazy, just randomly flipping your son off while he playing the game. That’s odd, but yeah, all right. So, yeah, like it’s crazy stuff! People are just crazy.” Savannah James Learned Breathing Techniques To Deal With Hecklers and Disrespectful Fans

Confronting the fan who was giving a young Bronny the finger at a game and making him walk it back by concocting a story about how he and his son communicate that way is definitely a gangster mom move that people are familiar with throughout basketball arenas in every nook and cranny of the country.

It’s just extra juicy when you hear it from a woman like Savannah who has kept her personal life under lock and key and quietly but effectively built her own million-dollar business.

The James Gang has truly been blessed and continue to strive forward in this new phase as Bronny is constantly facing scrutiny and criticism for his wind-aided run to the NBA. Savannah says she decided a long time ago what methods she would use to deal with the feeling that she “was a target on our back” every time they walked into the gym.

The constant spotlight has its advantages and disadvantages. Savannah says the constant media attention and engagement of the crowd offering positive and negative opinions out loud made it difficult for her to focus on the game and enjoy her son following in his Dad’s footsteps. So she decided to block out all of the noise and remove herself from the line of fire to avoid any rash decisions inspired by being a protective mother.

“A lot of somebodys already had a lot of things to say,” Savannah mentioned. “I try to stay away. Not stay away from the game, just stay away from the people, so I don’t hear the banter,” LeBron’s wife said on her podcast.

Aside from turning a deaf ear, she also adopted some new methods of learning how to deal in that environment.

“That’s when I really learned breathing techniques,” Savannah said, ”because I had to talk myself down from cursing people out.”

While we tend to highlight the women who have babies with NBA players and suffer through humiliating situations involving other women that play out over social media, women such as Savannah who have helped protect and nurture her husband’s empire and the family legacy, should be lauded. Also considered a blueprint for success in relationships.

She has so many stories to tell and a perspective that is very unique as she has completed her duties during her husband’s career and is now branching out on her own endeavors, while still nurturing the journeys of her other children. While also dealing with the struggles, triumphs and real-life situations that everyone else has to deal with when it comes to protecting their kids. It’s got to be challenging when you’re a relative of LeBron James.