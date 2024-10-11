“She’s Garbage. Textbook Trash”: Miami Dolphins Wives Disrespect VP Kamala Harris And Proclaim Donald Trump As “My President.” But Why All The Hostility?

The wives of two Miami Dolphins players have caused quite a stir as Election Day nears and emotions ramp up surrounding the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump showdown at the polls. The comfortability with disrespecting presidential candidates continues to rise in the NFL.

Annah Tagovailoa, wife of star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Devon Mostert, the wife of Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, both vocalized their support for former President Donald Trump on social media pages.

They also didn’t hold back when expressing their contempt for Kamala Harris and her handling of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Miami Dolphins wives Devon Mostert and Annah Tagovailoa are under fire for calling Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris “garbage” and “trash” on social media while celebrating Republican candidiate Donald Trump. (Photo: @devonmostert/Instagram/ Getty)

Tua is currently nursing the third concussion of his career, waiting to get back on the field and trying to preserve the $212 million contract that he signed in the offseason. Meanwhile, his wife is busy starting political wars on social media with Black women.

She shared a post from conservative commentator Benny Johnson about Trump housing linemen who work on electrical lines at Trump National Doral Miami as a hurricane looms.

In the video originally posted by Trump’s son Eric, electrical workers are seen getting comfortable for a stay at the luxury resort as they try to get the power working again in storm-ravaged areas.

“Honored to have 275 incredible linemen from FPL at [Trump Doral] as they get ready to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Milton!” Eric Trump wrote. “You are amazing and the Trump Family, and entire state of Florida, appreciates you! Enjoy the rooms – they are the best in Florida! Be safe!”

According to ML Football, Annah tweeted out “My President” about Trump the same week, which caught the eye of social media. Mostert’s wife joined Tua’s wife in her celebration of Trump, but she took it a step further.

🚨TRENDING: #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wife Annah supported former President Donald Trump today.



“My President🇺🇸,” she reposted on her IG today.



Tua & his family reportedly have been long time supporters of Trump due to his pro family stance. pic.twitter.com/z7T2fMmCa3 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 9, 2024

Devon Mostert Calls VP Kamala Harris “Garbage” and “Textbook Trash”

Mrs. Mostert posted a video in which Harris blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as selfish and “utterly irresponsible” for not taking her call regarding Hurricane Milton.

DeSantis reportedly felt the call was disingenuous. According to him, “she has no role in this.” Because of past failures to offer him assistance while she was in office, DeSantis says he had no confidence she was calling to genuinely help.

Mostert jumped out the window and called Harris “garbage.”

“She’s garbage. Textbook trash. No one has time, Kamala- especially not for her to say some bulls*** like, ‘we can be unburdened, by what has been.’

While her husband goes hard, colliding helmets every Sunday, Mostert has been sharing support online for hurricane victims, spreading the word to charitable organizations, starting raffles for concert ticket in conjunction with Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, and making monetary contributions.

TRENDING: Miami #Dolphins star Raheem Mostert’s wife Devon RIPS “garbage” Kamala Harris



“She's garbage. Textbook trash. No one has time, Kamala- especially not for her to say some bulls**t like, ‘we can be unburdened, by what has been’”



Later she posted support for Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/1iY7h8a6V9 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 10, 2024

Is Miami Dolphins Team Pro Trump?

While Tua has been rumored to be a Trump supporter, he hasn’t come out and said it or attended a Trump rally.

It’s odd that wives of NFL players would be so vocal in their disdain for another woman. One who has the chance to do something that no woman has ever done and be voted to the highest law of the land.

Instead, they would rather be typical NFL fans and not denounce Harris based upon any policy or flaw in her intellect or abilities, but continuing a narrative that she’s any less honest than the previous presidents that held the office.

Discounting her years of education and her position as an elite prosecutor in a judicial system dominated by men. Her ambition for the position alone is admirable, considering she could have easily been the wife of any number of wealthy athletes and never actually tried to become a world-changer.

Vote for who you like, but what happened to women at least respecting the struggle?