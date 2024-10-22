“I Had No Idea That This Was ‘General Hospital’ Instead of ‘First Take’”: Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Differ On Impact Of LeBron and Bronny James’ Historic NBA Debut 

It’s going to happen soon. Probably on the first day of the NBA season on Monday night. LeBron James and Bronny James will become the first father-son combination to take the court in the NBA’s 78-year history.

The event wasn’t at the top of the list for most of the “First Take” panelists revealing their major NBA storylines as the season pops off tonight. They downplayed it.

Shannon Sharpe Lauds Historic Significance Of Bronny and LeBron Taking Court Together On NBA Opening Night

But Shannon Sharpe has a different perspective on the magnitude of the event when it happens. Sharpe waxed poetic about the anticipated moment in history. When reviewing the biggest storylines, Sharpe put LeBron and Bronny playing together at the top of his list.

“We’re probably never going to see this again. We saw this in baseball with [Ken] Griffey Sr. and Jr. Reports are they will be in attendance tonight. It’s a testament to just how great LeBron’s been and the longevity he’s displayed … and his son. Hey, that last preseason game he looked like he belonged. Drained a couple of threes in his father’s eyes.” Stephen A. Smith Not Buying Into James Gang Soap Opera

Stephen A. Smith, who is pumping up his pro-Knicks talk to another level, shot down Sharpe’s emotional rant, by saying:

“I had no idea that this was ‘General Hospital’ instead of ‘First Take.’” Smith said.

Smith’s attitude represents that of many fans and other members of NBA Nation as it pertains to Bronny and his legendary pop hitting the court together. The pomp and circumstance surrounding the James Gang taking the court together isn’t shared by all fans.

Panelists Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania, who broke the news that Bronny was expected to play on opening night, explained as much. Windhorst told Smith that people are anticipating the James’ being on the court, but issues such as what Giannis Antetokounmpo will do with this Milwaukee Bucks team after several playoff failures are much more important to pure basketball fans.

Bronny James Saved His Preseason With 17-Point Effort

The 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny signed a four-year contract worth reportedly $7.9 million, to the dismay of many. After shooting 29.7% from the field in six preseason games, the debut of the NBA’s first father-son tandem was losing steam.

However, as a starter in Friday’s preseason finale, he made his first 3-pointer and scored 17 points, which masked the fact that he finished the preseason 1-for-12 from deep.

Bronny has been honest when facing the media after having “bad games” in preseason, but he isn’t discouraged

“I feel like my confidence, I feel like that’s the biggest thing for me right now,” he told reporters after the preseason finale in San Francisco.

The Griffeys Will Be In Attendance at Crypto.com Arena To Celebrate History

The Griffey’s will also be celebrating the moment and will be in attendance. In the 1990s Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father-son combination in the four major pro sports leagues to play together in a game since NHL great Gordie Howe played with his sons Mark and Marty in the Hartford Whalers’ 1979-80 season. The Griffeys even hit back-to-back homers in a game.

The major difference is that Ken Griffey Jr. was a prodigy in the same vein as LeBron James. He came into the league as a top pick, hit the ground running and quickly became one of the greatest baseball players to ever do it. A major brand and a generational talent that influenced the entire culture of the game.

“We made history; now we get to watch history,” Griffey Jr. said on SiriusXM. “So, that’s what’s going to be cool about it.” “Only two families to do it,” Bronny James, seemingly unaware of the Howe family, told reporters Monday when he was asked about the Griffeys. “It’s gonna be a crazy experience.”

This Moment Is About LeBron James’ Legacy, Not Bronny

Bronny is recognized as a child of privilege and even among those who praise his father’s ability to help his son achieve his dream, Bronny Junior is not perceived as a player who has earned his opportunity.

Regardless of how the Lakers or Bron or ESPN try to frame this, it seems forced and contrived. It will still be celebrated as an historical achievement, but Bronny seems to be a character in another campaign to boost LeBron’s legacy.

James is entering his 22nd season, tying the league record for longest career with Vince Carter. The self-proclaimed GOAT has played for so long that in June the Lakers drafted his oldest son, Bronny, 20.

Bronny’s path to a spot in the opening night rotation, has been coddled and supported by the Lakers organization and he was given every opportunity to fail in Summer League play.

To his credit, he’s endured the pressures of mass criticism and other notable NBA players disrespecting his game and letting it be known that they feel he was given an opportunity based on who his father is.

All of that is pretty much irrelevant now. We will see LeBron and Bronny on the court together and the world will tune in. Those who don’t agree with Bronny’s path to wearing that Laker’s journey or don’t take the situation seriously like Stepehen A. Smith and those who celebrate it as another accomplishment in the long and analyzed career of LeBron James.