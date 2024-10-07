“Y’all Quick To Judge My Boy Bronny…Future HOF No Doubt” | LeBron James’ Dad Rant On Social Media Overshadows First Court Appearance With Son

Bronny James made his highly anticipated NBA preseason debut on Friday. The 55th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft finished with a modest two points and three blocks.

While Bronny didn’t fill up the stat sheet, he did show the athleticism and basketball IQ that’s long been associated with his last name. Bronny and his legendary dad also became the first father-son duo to take an NBA floor together in Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns, a 118-114 Lakers loss.

First Father-Son Duo to Take NBA Court Together

LeBron finished with 19 points in just 16 minutes before sitting out the second half. Bronny played 13 minutes, going 1 for 6 from the field, didn’t score

“It was cool for both of us, especially our family,” LeBron James, 39, said. “It’s definitely a moment I’ll never forget.

LeBron tells social media to lay off his son Bronny, who will be a future Hall of Famer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Following Bronny’s performance, the naysayers were once again out in full force.

Some questioned if he belonged in the NBA, and others wondered once again made reference to him only being drafted because of who his legendary father is. In response, LeBron quickly took to Instagram to defend his son, and he even predicted how Bronny’s career would play out despite the doubters.

Bronny Hall Of Fame?

“Y’all quick to judge my boy Bronny already??? Nah, let him work! He’s gonna SHINE in this league, believe that! Future HOF no doubt, hate it or love it, the work speaks for itself. Thanasis got Giannis, Bronny got ME!”

To hear LeBron use Thanasis in the same sentence as Bronny is odd considering no one really cares about him, but Bronny will always be a polarizing figure under extreme scrutiny because of how LeBron and his team pulled the strings to get him drafted.

In retrospect Bronny could end being a solid NBA player, but being Hall of Famer is farfetched. While Bronny won’t say it, his face says let me play and figure this out without something constantly being said in defense of me after every game.

Bronny will have to find his own way, and while it may not come now because his dad is still playing, LeBron won’t play forever.

J.J. Redick Likes Bronny’s Upside

First-year Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke candidly about Bronny after the game, and as expected he talked about where he is both offensively and defensively.

“He can do some things defensively at his size that are really unique, and can, I think turn into a really disruptive defender,” Redick said after the game, a 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. “On the offensive end, he’s still kind of figuring out who he is, and that’s our job as a development program just to build him up. But I like what I saw from Bronny.”

“Truthfully, he’s so easy to coach, and he’s got a great soul and just a great energy about him. I like being around him, and I’m rooting for him. He’s a good player that we are happy to have in our program,” Redick added.

Sounds about right, because as of now Bronny flashes on the defensive end, while his offense is still a work in progress. It was the same way during his one season at USC, where he missed a huge chunk of the season after suffering cardiac arrest during the summer of 2023.

Bronny Turns 20

On Sunday, Bronny, the oldest of LeBron’s three children, turned 20, and to say it’s a milestone birthday is being modest. Especially when you factor in the aforementioned health scare in 2023.

