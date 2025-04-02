Bonkers New Diddy Lawsuit Claims LeBron, Jay-Z And Beyoncé Witnessed Accuser’s Humiliation At 2015 King Combs Freak-Off

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been the center of controversy as of late. The legendary four-time NBA champion is currently involved in a pretty heated back-and-forth with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over comments Smith made about James’ older son and Lakers teammate Bronny James. Now LeBron is being mentioned in a lawsuit full of lurid claims filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Joseph Manzaro filed a lawsuit claiming he was subjected to a humiliation ritual at a Miami “freak-off” by Diddy at the 17th birthday party for his son King Combs on April 1, 2015. He also claims Jay Z, Beyoncé and LeBron James were there. (Getty Images)

This week in Florida a man named Joseph Manzaro filed a lawsuit claiming he was subjected to a humiliation ritual at a Miami “freak-off” by Diddy at the 17th birthday party for his son King Combs on April 1, 2015, according to media outlets that reported they’ve seen the court documents.

Manzaro is alleging that Diddy drugged, humiliated and sexually assaulted him at this party, and LeBron was among the celebrity witnesses during the alleged ordeal.

LBJ And Beyoncé Allegedly Watched The Humiliation

According to the lawsuit, Manzaro is saying that after being kidnapped, drugged and taken to the Star Island mansion of Gloria Estefan and her husband, he was stripped and forced to wear a humiliating costume consisting of little more than a thong and a mask. The claim reportedly says the accuser eventually regained partial consciousness long enough to see the legendary R&B singer Beyoncé and her iconic husband, rapper Jay-Z.

Manzaro also wildly claims that the “Dangerously In Love” songstress asked, “What’s this? What’s this all about?”

To which one of Diddy’s associates allegedly responded, “Diddy wants him to see what we do to snitches. This is part of his punishment.”

Manzaro claims that during the same evening a towel-wearing James was walking through a hallway and upon seeing him in this alleged state told Estefan, “Y’all better do something about that!”

Fox News reports that Manzaro — who is joining Gloria Estefan, her husband Emilio Estefan, Diddy’s assistant Brendan Paul, and adult film actress Adria English as Diddy’s co-defendants in his suit — also claimed that English led him through an underground tunnel from the Estefans’ mansion to Diddy’s, where the accuser was put though a gantlet of sexual abuse and humiliation in front of witnesses.

Of course the rap and business moguls as well as several other defendants quickly dismissed the allegations, variously calling them “depraved” and “beyond credibility.”

Per Google James who was in his first season after returning back to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, was reportedly preparing to face his former team, the Miami Heat, the next night in Cleveland.

Alonzo Mourning With High Praise For James

On the basketball side of things James, who’s in season 23 of his illustrious career, is still putting up some big time numbers at the age of 40. Recently, during an appearance on the “OGs” podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, NBA legend Alonzo Mourning gave James his flowers.

“First of all, it was an honor to have been in the front office and witness part of his legacy,” Mourning said. “Now, I got newfound respect. To be 40 years old and to do what he’s doing right now is unheard of. He’s shooting 52 percent right now, and he’s averaging 25 points. The constant jumping and pounding and all of the rigors of the sport, I don’t know how he’s able to do this at 40.”

James is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game this season.