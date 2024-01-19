LeBron James Could Give Up $51.4M Payday Just To Play On NBA Team With His Son Bronny James

Following the conclusion of the season LeBron James will have until June 29 to make a decision on his $51.4 million option. James currently has a player option for next season that allows him to either opt into the final year of his deal or choose to enter free agency.

The 39-year-old superstar signed an extension back in 2022 that would allow him to remain in a Lakers jersey through at least the 2024-25 season.

From the moment he signed that contract it was unspoken but understood that Bron wanted to leave his options open just in case he had to join another team to play with his eldest son Bronny, who is expected to be taken in the 2024 NBA draft.



Would LeBron Opt Out Of $51.4M Bag To Play With Bronny?

LeBron has been eyeing the potential history-making moment for several years now. It’s not an exact science, so Bron knew then he would need the flexibility in his contract to try and make his goal of becoming the first father-son duo in NBA history to take the court together a reality.

Making that happen could mean turning his back on his last huge NBA payday of $51.4 million. All he has to do is tell the Lakers that he will be back. If he did decide to opt out, the next contract he signs (wherever it is) would be significantly less and, depending on how committed he is to being on the same team with his son (once Bronny’s NBA fate is determined) King James won’t have any real negotiating power with any team knowing he wants to play there for a specific purpose.

L.A. fans are hoping for one last championship run, but Bron’s final goal as a basketball player is to suit up with Bronny. Maybe even throw him an alley-oop or two.

Brian Windhorst has been covering LeBron since high school and has built his entire professional career around his reputation as the insider reporter on all things LeBron James. Windy thinks it’s a real possibility that LeBron opts out with L.A.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with LeBron in 2025,” Windhorst said during an episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast.

‘I feel like LeBron’s going to play next year, but I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Lakers —probably, but he’s got an opt-out.

“There’s reasons to have discussions about this,” he added.

Will Bron and Bronny James Play Together In NBA?

The chances of Bron and Bronny playing together is 50-50. Certain dominos have to fall into pace. LeBron will still be a solid to excellent player over the next three seasons, so he expects to play past 40 if he has too.

Bron is averaging 24.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game this season, but the Lakers are struggling to stay above .500 (20-21 record and 10th place in the West). If a blockbuster trade isn’t made, it’s unlikely that the Lakers will be among the serious NBA title contenders entering the playoffs.

The fact that he may never win another ring is something that LeBron James came to terms with a few years back. The 2020 Bubble championship satisfied his promise to Lakers fans to bring back the glory lost since the departure of Kobe Bryant. Now his legacy is far more important than anything that happens on the court.

LeBron knows he’s on borrowed time and while he holds the power and can still suit up and represent the league with the best of them, he will also try to make sure he links up with Bronny at some point before he retires.

Bronny has recovered from the heart issues that sidelined him early in the season. Some thought when Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a USC practice and it was discovered he had a congenital heart defect in July of 2023, that the James Gang’s dream of sharing an NBA court might be in jeopardy.

Bronny made a courageous recovery, returned to USC and has been participating in games and trying to get back in a rhythm all season. Bronny recently broke out of a four-game slump in which he didn’t hit any field goals, with a nice all-around showing against the Arizona Wildcats.

Bronny’s NBA Fate Still Uncertain

The verdict is still out on whether or not James will even be drafted, although scouts and media types seem to be split on his level of NBA talent.

His dad already proclaimed Bronny as being better than most of the players in the NBA right now, so we know where LeBron stands on the issue.

At the very least, Bronny will sign with a team as a free agent, which would probably make it easier for his dad to move with him.

So regardless of what moves the Lakers make or how well they perform, keep an eye on that opt-out LeBron has and keep an eye on Bronny James whose game is picking up steam.

They say a true parent will give it all up for their kids. In this case, $51.4 million isn’t all, but it’s definitely a financial sacrifice for a guy who has aspirations of accumulating enough wealth to be a majority NBA owner one day.