“It’s Cause LeBron Jr. Messaged My Girl” | SteveWillDoIt Of Nelk Boys Says Bronny James Slid Into His Girlfriend’s DMs

Sliding into someone’s DMs has become today’s new generation’s way of trying to get the attention of a person.



The move seems to resonate pretty heavily with athletes and Instagram models. It’s almost become routine for that to happen, and when you hear it, it comes as no surprise.

Is Bronny James Stealing Girlfriends?

One of the latest rumors involves USC basketball player Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA legend LeBron James.

During a recent livestream, Steve Will DoIt of Nelk Boys is claiming that Bronny slid into his longtime on-and-off girlfriend Celina Smith’s DMs.



He also claims that he’d be heartbroken if Smith ever went out with or entertained the advances of a college baller.



Per reports, the couple split last year but has since rekindled, so in essence Bronny would be violating if that’s the case.



Steve Will Do It Sounds Off On How He’d Feel If They Hooked Up

“Bro if my girl f—d Bron Jr I would be so upset. Dude, he is so good at basketball. I’d be so depressed if my girl f—d Bron Jr.”

“And you know why I say that? it’s cause LeBron Jr. messaged my girl… She told me about it.”

While there’s no evidence to support Steve Will DoIt’s claim, it’s just Smith’s telling him that Bronny did DM her versus nothing from Bronny himself in defense of the accusations.





Bronny Overcame Health Scare Over Summer

James a freshman on the USC Trojans men’s basketball team suffered a cardiac arrest health scare during team workouts over the summer. In October, LeBron announced that Bronny was doing well and would definitely resume his playing career when fully healthy and cleared to return by doctors.

As for USC’s season opener versus Kansas State, Bronny won’t play. USC head coach Andy Enfield recently had this to say about his star freshman.

“He’s doing well,” Enfield said. “I think at the appropriate time the James family will give further updates. … But I think everybody is supportive and hoping he gets back quickly.”

According to Steve Will DoIt, Bronny may be down for now, but it hasn’t stopped him from jumping into his girlfriend’s DMs.