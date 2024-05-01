Is It Fair That Bronny James Gets Moved To Front Of NBA Draft Line and Could Be Drafted In First Round By Lakers?

What kind of message are the NBA and the L.A. Lakers sending if reports of the Lakers using a first-round pick in the 2024 draft to select Bronny James are true?

Bronny isn’t even on any draft boards.

The Lakers are reportedly contemplating making such a move to capitalize on the pomp and circumstance and avoid LeBron from opting out of his $51.4 ,illion payday in order to find a destination that can accommodate the father-son tandem. The first in NBA history.

James could hit the free agent market, which does give him a bit of leverage as the team enters the offseason after enduring a hard-fought 4-1 playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Now that the season is out of the way, the Lakers front office has quite a task ahead, figuring out how they want to handle LeBron James going forward. Let’s be honest. As long as he’s there he has that franchise by the neck. He’s worth twice as much as the team owner and as he continues to break all-time records, owner Jeannie Buss is sure to want him to do it in a Lakers uniform. Especially if the team isn’t a true championship contender.

Currently, Bronny is weighing his options after he entered the transfer portal on the heels of a swarm of media criticism after a subpar performance at USC, in which he lost several months of the season due to his recovery from cardiac arrest.

No reputable ranking or draft publication had Bronny James getting drafted in the first round of the 2024 draft. When he hopped in the transfer portal there were rumors of him going to various schools with connections to either LeBron James or the family. Now the plan seems to be to get Bronny drafted, which is a bad look for the NBA, but they are willing to ignore it in order to please LeBron and also have a storyline for NBA media to run with.

When asked about Bronny, after the playoff elimination, Bron wasn’t ready to talk about that.

“I just want to get home to the family honestly,” James said on Monday. “One of my boys is deciding if he’s going to enter the draft or go back to school. I got another kid [Bryce James] that’s playing AAU ball right now and my daughter [Zhuri James] is playing volleyball — and my wife [Savannah James] is doing so many great things, so it’s about family right now.”

Bronny only has a month (May 29 is the withdrawal deadline set by the NCAA) to decide to remain in the draft or return for his sophomore season.

The 2024 NBA Draft is June 26-27.

The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers are “open to the prospect” of drafting Bronny, which would solve everything.



LeBron would return, get a hefty bag and be able to ball with his son.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Lakers will have the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft and could use it on Bronny.

James made six starts during the 2023-24 season and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, endured widespread and often vicious criticism and then hopped in the transfer portal.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs, but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote on Instagram. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Thank you to USC for an amazing freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

From LeBron’s perspective, the perfect situation for Bronny would be to enter the league with his dad and learn from him for a couple of years, before exploring the next level on his own.

If anything, it’s a lesson that privilege can get you a lot of places, and when you are the son of LeBron James you will end up in the best situation possible.