“LeBron Is The Dictator of NBA”: Enes Kanter Says Nobody Wants To Play With LeBron James Because He Controls The Media and Destroyed Russell Westbrook’s Legacy  

Enes Kanter has never been one to hold his tongue. He’s been especially critical of his own country and can’t return in fear of being arrested by the Turkish government, who in 2019 wanted an international arrest warrant issued for Kanter after accusing him of having links to a group that attempted a government coup back in 2016.

The former NBA center also has been critical of the NBA and LeBron James as its own political entity where James gets to rule as a dictator.

Former NBA star Enes Kanter (L) calls LeBron James a “dictator” who controls NBA media and narratives, particularly those concerning his son Bronny James and throws teammates under the bus so he can look good. (Photo: Getty Images)

When the topic of Bronny James came up on the “Don’t@Me” podcast on outkick.com, Kanter was more than happy to give what he says is the real perspective throughout the league on Bronny James’ controversial draft experience.

“Let me tell you something, I actually had a conversation with many of the other players in the NBA, and everybody knows that Bronny James might be a good dude, but he’s not good enough to play in the NBA.”

“The reason he got drafted is because of LeBron,” Kanter asserted. He also says the JJ Redick hiring wasn’t legit. It was all a LeBron James production. “The reason JJ Reddick is the coach is because of LeBron,” Kanter said.

Kanter also painted a picture of 39-year-old LeBron James as a player who couldn’t attract any big-time players to LA, citing the lack of success the franchise had in acquiring a big name free agent the past few offseasons

“No other player wants to go and play with LeBron,” Kanter claimed. “You had so many other free agents, really good players and no one wanted to go and play with LeBron because they know it’s all about LeBron…they are going to get 0 clout.”

Kanter used Russell Westbrook’s experience in Los Angeles as an example of how LeBron defects from his deficiencies and shortcomings by throwing other players under the bus.

“Someone like Westbrook was the best player in the NBA, he literally was the MVP,” Kanter told Outkick, “So when the Lakers’ season fails, LeBron tries to find a player to blame and he blames Russ the whole season.”

“He’s not a good teammate. Obviously, he runs the media pretty much and tries to control his narrative, but if you actually go and have a conversation inside the NBA with the players, nobody wants to play with him,” Kanter insisted.

“Listen, my whole life I’m fighting against dictators,” Kanter added. “So when I see a dictator, I know it. LeBron is literally like the dictator of the NBA. He controls the media and narrative, and if you go against his agenda you’ll get traded, and everybody knows it.”

Back in 2021, Kanter went on a crusade against China for what he considers various human rights offenses, along with Nike and founder Phil Knight for contributing to exploitation of third world labor and other egregious actions, few people had criticized the way LeBron moved on political issues to that date.

Kanter previously criticized comments made by LeBron James, following former Rockets GM and current 76ers President Daryl Morey’s public support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

LeBron blasted Morey for talking prematurely without having all the information. Many people saw this as LeBron copping out to protect his own corporate interests.

Kanter wore customized sneakers that depicted James bowing and crowned by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He decided to go right at King James.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑



Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice



They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so



Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 18, 2021

Kanter has been very outspoken against Nike co-founder Phil Knight and the company’s alleged forced labor links in China.

“Money over morals. Sad and disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice,” Kanter tweeted. “They really do shut up and dribble when Big Boss says so. Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?”

Strong words from Kanter who has devoted his life to being a “freedom fighter” and also, apparently, saving the NBA from the dictatorial leadership of one King James.