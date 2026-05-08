‘The Most Mentally Fragile Superstar I Have Ever Closely Observed’: Skip Bayless’ Return To ‘First Take’ Comes With A Ninth-Place All-Time Ranking For LeBron James

Skip Bayless made a highly-anticipated one-day return to “First Take” on Friday, rejoining his old partner Stephen A. Smith, to try to re-invent the magic that the longtime debate partners previously held, while dominating rankings and pushing the genre to new heights.

While differences in style, opinion and ego ultimately ended their reign (2012-2016), both men tend to agree when it comes to who the NBA’s GOAT is. Nobody exceeds Michael Jordan. They also prescribe to similar theories as to why LeBron isn’t considered by them to be the greatest ever.

Skip Bayless returned to “First Take” with his old partner Stephen A. Smith for the first time in a decade. He didn’t waste any time starting trouble, ranking LeBron James as the ninth-best NBA player of all-time. (Getty Images)

Skip Bayless Ranks LeBron 9th All-Time In “First Take” Return

Smith at least has Bron ranked second. Bayless says LeBron is ninth all-time on his list, and went on a scorching explanation of why.

“LeBron James, to me, has proven over many, many years to be the most mentally fragile superstar I have ever closely observed. I mean, the poor man, as gifted as he is, was born without a clutch gene.



So he’s lucky to be in the top 10 because he’s a liability and always has been… pic.twitter.com/4bh1fKUb95 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 8, 2026

“LeBron James, to me, has proven over many, many years to be the most mentally fragile superstar I have ever closely observed. I mean, the poor man, as gifted as he is, was born without a clutch gene,” Bayless’ take began. ”So he’s lucky to be in the top 10 because he’s a liability and always has been at the late-game free-throw line. You can just look it up. By superstar standards, he is a poor free-throw shooter for his career at 74 percent, and an even poorer three-point shooter at 35 percent for his career,” he continued. “And you wanna talk about launching LeBricks? He’s launched a lot of LeBricks in his day.”

Skip Says LeBron James Is Longevity GOAT But 4-6 Finals Record Seals His Fate

Skip says LeBron is undoubtedly the longevity GOAT, but his finals record 4-6 and the way he says the media has protected him, choosing to ignore Bron’s failures and highlighting his wins, makes him an undesirable pick.

RELATED: ‘Which Dynasty Did MJ Beat?’: Greg Anthony Places Quality Of LeBron’s Finals Wins Above Jordan’s In GOAT Debate

Smith himself couldn’t believe Bayless would place LeBron at ninth all-time, and the fans, who haven’t had a moment like this in a decade, joined in on the discussion that makes careers and seems to never end.

Fans Relive Old Days Of “First Take” With SAS & Skip

“Skip told no lies when it comes to LeChokes clutch gene (or lack thereof) However I do think 9 is a bit excessive I have him at 4 on my list 1) MJ 2.) Bean 3.). Curry 4) LeBrick 5.) Shaq”

“Skip watched LeBron become the all-time leading scorer, make 10 Finals, win 4 rings, and still said “yeah but the free throws tho,” said one fan. “‘Born without a clutch gene’ said the man whose entire brand is clutching his pearls every time LeBron breathes. LeBron launched LeBricks. Skip launched a 20-year career of hating one guy. One of them got 4 championships out of it. The other got a contract renewal,” another fan said.

It’s doubtful that these two can ever regain the magic they once had, but people definitely still can’t help themselves but to get in their debate topics, especially when it comes to the King.