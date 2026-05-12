‘Them Ratings Ain’t What Ya’ll Think’: Fans Say Stephen A. Smith’s Desperation Brought Skip Bayless Back and Is Why He Wants Shannon Sharpe On ‘First Take’ Again

When Shannon Sharpe got caught up with a 20-year-old OnlyFans model and lost his ESPN gig on “First Take” sitting next to Stephen A. Smith — along with reportedly half the media empire he built over the past half decade — his co-host didn’t really go to bat for Sharpe. Smith acknowledged him as a friend but said that he had no control over whether or not Sharpe remains on the show. Even as an executive producer.

It’s what most people thought was the end of a relationship that seemed to have great chemistry on screen. While Smith remained friends with Sharpe behind the scenes, their public partnership was over for the time being.

Sharpe Rebuilt His Career Quickly After Scandal With 20-Year-Old OnlyFans Model

Sharpe recovered from that situation and his career rebounded rather quickly as he continues to do his “Nightcap” podcasts with Ochocinco and his legendary “Club Shay Shay” interviews with various celebrities, life coaches, entertainers and athletes.

Stephen A. Smith says he told ESPN that he wants Shannon Sharpe back, per @awfulannouncing pic.twitter.com/OYT5j8n2Zl — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 11, 2026

Stephen A. Smith Wants Shannon Sharpe Back On First Take

Now it seems as if he’s fully weathered the storm. On a recent episode of the “Out The Mud” podcast hosted by former NBA players Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, Smith revealed that he wants ESPN to bring Sharpe back to the table on “First Take.”

Smith claims to be the omnipotent one over at ESPN, especially when engaging in battles with other media members and athletes and threatening to wield his power of persuasion against them. But when the heat came on Shannon, Smith quickly exited stage left, noting that it stil lisn’t his call on whether or not to bring Sharpe back to the network, but says he expressed his desires to the worldwide leader.

RELATED: ‘ESPN Can Try To Retain Shannon’s Audience — Without Shannon’ | Is Chad Ochocinco Willing To Turn His Back On Unc and “Nightcap” To Save Career?

“I’m always going to want him back. The company knows I want him back,” Smith said on the podcast.

“Now, y’all going to do what y’all got to do because I’m the executive producer, but I’m not an executive VP of the company,” Smith said. “I have bosses to answer to. They have to make that decision. But they already know I want him back. If we can get him back, I want him back, I ain’t apologizing for that to nobody. He was great for me. He was great to me, and I’m not gonna forget that. He was great for the show.”

Smith’s public desire to have Sharpe back comes on the heels of a “First Take” reunion with another former co-host, Skip Bayless, who was influential in helping Smith’s early rise to prominence as his arch nemesis and fellow pioneer in the sports debate format.

Shannon Sharpe Left “First Take” In Heat Of Controversy

It didn’t that long to get back here. In July of 2025, ESPN decided to cut ties with Sharpe in July of 2025 after he settled a lawsuit with an ex associate Gabrielle Zuniga, who filed a civil suit against him for sexual assault.

RELATED: ‘Giving Her $20 Million Doesn’t Seem Like The Biggest Sign Of Innocence’: Shannon Sharpe’s Accuser Gabby Zuniga Announces Retirement From OnlyFans After Huge Settlement

Sharpe denied the allegation, claiming the relationship was “100% consensual.” The drama dominated the social media headlines for a few weeks, then Sharpe settled, as the entire situation was a clear money grab from the jump.

Sharpe says he went through some rough times as he tried to piece his post-football career back together in the aftermath of his embarrassing and costly situation.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer says a lot of people switched up on him in his darkest moments. But not Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. And, according to Sharpe, neither did SAS, whom people felt should have advocated more strongly for Sharpe and used his influence as the network’s $100M man

“No, I will say this, Stephen A. has called me and been there every step of the way. I will say that. I will say, Stephen A. has reached out, he’s called, asked me anything,” Sharpe said last October on his show. “I know a lot of people say a lot of things about Stephen A., but all I can attest to is the way Stephen A. is with Shannon. And he’s been great.” RELATED: ‘The Most Mentally Fragile Superstar I Have Ever Closely Observed’: Skip Bayless’ Return To ‘First Take’ Comes With A Ninth-Place All-Time Ranking For LeBron James

Fans React To Stephen A. Smith’s Desire To Have Shannon Back: Ratings Booster?

Fans had various reactions to Smith expressing a desire to see Unc back on “First Take.” The ratings haven’t been the same, and recent reports suggest, as Smith moves further into the political realm, the show is losing popularity at a faster rate than ever.

“I’m sure he does. I’m hearing them ratings ain’t what ya’ll think. He not doing Cowherd, McAfee Wright numbers! ” one netizen commented.

“Stephen A and Shannon were fine not sure why people didn’t like them together,” another added in the comment section.

“Might as well bring him back, Unc been killin it since he left,” one user noted.

Skip Bayless’ return to “First Take” was seen as many as a desperation move by Smith to boost ratings.

“His show need somebody. That’s why he all over the place bringing skip back. Trynna see what works,” a fan said.

Bringing Skip Bayless back to First Take is a sign of desperation from Stephen A. While The Pat McAfee Show and Get Up see massive ratings bumps, First Take continues to flatline, and Stephen A. wants to give his show a boost with nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/ihh7dTTlpe — Jason Whitlock (@jasonwhitlock) May 6, 2026

Sharpe’s boat with ESPN might have sailed. Smith probably knows this and figures it’s as good a time as any to let it be known again that his hands were tied with the firing of Sharpe. Interestingly enough, he said the exact same thing about his former longtime “First Take” moderator Molly Qerim, whose contract was not renewed by ESPN. Smith, did, however imply that she overvalued herself a bit during negotiations.