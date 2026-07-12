“You’re Ignorant To Boxing” | Boxer Shakur Stevenson Checks Shannon Sharpe For Calling His Fighting Style Boring

Super lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has never been one to hold his tongue or run from a challenge. The undefeated four-division boxing world champion sports a 25-0 career record, but to some fans it’s his low knockout percentage (11 KOs) that bothers them.

Stevenson’s wins include a dominating performance in a win over Teofimo Lopez in January, in which he shredded Lopez, his most formidable opponent to date, handing him second career loss. He captured the WBO junior welterweight (super lightweight) title and The Ring magazine belt. But even that brilliant performance left some fans wanting more, and one of those fans is Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who called Stevenson boring.

Shannon Sharpe and Shakur Stevenson clash on a podcast interview over the boxer's fighting style. https://t.co/kOALubLtmS — Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) July 11, 2026

Sharpe Takes Shot At Stevenson In Verbal Sparring Session

During a recent appearance on the “Nightcap” podcast, the New Jersey native Stevenson got into a heated back and forth with Sharpe after he acknowledged Shakur’s skill but argued that his defensive approach does little to entertain casual fans.

“Your style is boring,” Sharpe told Stevenson. “The most exciting fight was against Teo… You take an F for boxing entertainment.”

Shakur Stevenson has signed with Zuffa Boxing pic.twitter.com/k3nstBddCB — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) July 9, 2026

Stevenson Counter Punches

Shakur immediately rejected the criticism, insisting Sharpe was not qualified to judge his style.

“You’re ignorant to boxing,” Shakur replied. “That’s how I know you never boxed before. You don’t have a degree in boxing.”

Stevenson didn’t care to address what Sharpe was saying about how fans view his defensive-centric approach in the ring, he instead focused on checking Sharpe. He did so by telling him “you never laced up the gloves,” so the opinion is invalid.

He called Sharpe ignorant over and over, while even interjecting Argentinian soccer star into the argument by telling Sharpe it’s like him attempting to discredit the soccer legend but not knowing enough about the sport to do so.

Fans Chime In

The argument between Sharpe and Stevenson got social media going, and fans couldn’t wait to give their varying opinions on the matter.

“Shakur super smart and composed. Honestly they was trying to mock him and then criticize him … he conducted himself real well & truth be told …. The fact Unc ain’t see Shakur vs Zepeda made a lot of what Unc said moot. This was a bad look for Unc,” a fan said.

“My thing is when i see host like this, not even just talking bout unc but like why even invite guess if u just bout to sh-t on em the whole time….,” another fan said.

“Shannon out here acting like he’s got 12 rounds in him when the only thing he’s been knocking out lately is hot wings on Club Shay Shay,” someone else replied.

“Shakur actually lives what he’s talking about while Shannon is just watching from the couch. W Shakur for handling himself well,” another person commented.

“Shakur was right tho UNC is ignorant about boxing n he mad shakur calling him out on it. Dude brought up the classroom in a boxing debate,” someone else quipped.

“First time it felt like Shannon was forcing it. After all these years…..Finally forcing it for clicks,” another fan mentioned.

“Shannon sounds retarded as f-ck. He got in his feelings. He is ignorant when it comes to boxing. Everything Shakur said was accurate. He’ll f-ck Shannon up in real life or in a ring,” a fan spewed.

Sharpe is entitled to his opinion, but Stevenson is telling him he doesn’t care what fans like or don’t like. Boxing is all about the sweet science, which is hit but don’t get hit.