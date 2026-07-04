‘Right Is Right And Wrong Is Wrong’: Shannon Sharpe Is Staying Loyal To Stephen A. Smith Amidst ‘Snowtime’ Lakers Drama

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a new era. One minus LeBron James who announced via his longtime agent Rich Paul that he would play elsewhere for the 2026-27 NBA season. In a move that actually seemed inevitable ever since the Lakers traded for superstar Luka Dončić, the Lakers can now completely turn the reins over to the Slovenian bucket getter.



In the aftermath of the James announcement the Lakers traded for Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler. That followed the four-year, $185 million extension the team gave guard Austin Reaves just days earlier. The two deals give the Lakers an all-white Big 3, and in the NBA that’s just not the norm. The moves even have folks calling the Lakers “Snowtime” instead of “Showtime,” and of course ESPN NBA analyst and “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith couldn’t wait to speak on it, but his former co-host Shannon Sharpe on the hit debate show isn’t gonna check him.

Shannon Sharpe says he’s not going to speak negatabout Stephen a smith after his comments in the white lakers players not being able to win . He says smith was the only person in the industry who showed him support when he was gong through his situation always looking out pic.twitter.com/t2Ip6ptQ65 — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) July 3, 2026

Smith Catches Backlash From Comments But Not From Shannon Sharpe

In the aftermath of the Lakers’ moves, Smith didn’t hold back in his assessment of what they did and how it looks.

“Where the hell do the Los Angeles Lakers think they are going with a bunch of white dudes? Your three top players are white dudes? Really? This ain’t golf, this ain’t baseball, it ain’t even soccer,” Smith said this week.

“This is basketball. In NBA history, when have you seen your three most prominent players on the basketball team all be white, and what takes you to the promised land?” Smith asked.

He added, “Somebody’s gotta say it, so I’m saying it. This is basketball; I’m not complaining; I’m making the point.”

While Smith was taken to the woodshed by many for his comments, Sharpe, the legendary former tight end and host of the hit “Nightcap” and “Club Shay Shay” podcasts, says he won’t be in the group that speaks negatively of Smith. During a recent episode of the “Nightcap” podcast Sharpe gave Smith his flowers for sticking by him amidst his tumultuous ending at Fox Sports and sexual misconduct accusations that led to his removal from ESPN.

“Watch your back. Watch your back. I want you over here. You’re too talented.”

That’s what Sharpe said Smith told him as he was set to depart Fox Sports, and he’s also stood by him since his departure from ESPN.

3 WHITE DUDES?! The Lakers Really Think THIS Can Win a Championship?



👇 Watch the full episode. Link in the comments. pic.twitter.com/jTQ2vrDV7C — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 1, 2026

Fans Chime In

“Stephen A mentioned the truth, white dudes ain’t never won leading a team in basketball it’s basketball fools,” a person said.

“Right is right and wrong is wrong Shannon no matter what, don’t care if he was the only one who reached out to you,” another person said.

“I’ll defend you and speak good about you . Big boy sons stupid and pays OF girls. So now his racist remarks are ok,” someone else replied.

“And that Shannon is the reason why a lot of people don’t even think you or Stephen an are REAL… just saying it,” a fan commented.

“He talked about you when you got fired. Lol,” a person quipped.

“So that means you can’t be honest and give your feeling either way!!!” someone else mentioned.

Nick Wright Defends SAS

While Sharpe chose to remain quiet and not really have an opinion either way, Nick Wright, his former Fox Sports colleague had plenty to say.

“While everyone’s annihilating him for it, that occurred to all of you as well. How can you say this? Everybody had a similar reaction. When we saw the picture of the Lakers Big 3…. people who wanna go after Stephen A. are using this as an opportunity, pretending like ‘That hadn’t even occurred to me.’ Even in the 80s when the Celtics had Bird and McHale [they] had Parish.”

This won’t be the last time Smith mentions the Lakers and their all-white Big 3.