‘This Is The Epitome Of Christmas Coming Early’ | Stephen A. Smith Can’t Wait To Respond To NABJ Giving Him The Infamous ‘Thumbs Down’ Award

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith loves to fire back at his critics, and according to the host of “First Take,” that’s exactly what he’s gonna do on Monday’s show. Smith says be there as he responds to the National Association of Black Journalists giving him their infamous “Thumbs Down” award.

Smith was given the award on Saturday as the group celebrated in Atlanta with their annual Convention. What the NABJ characterized as Smith’s constant belittling of prominent Black women was presented as the reason he was called out, and from the sounds of it Smith is excited for the opportunity to respond.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) gave Stephen A. Smith a Thumbs Down Award at its conference in Atlanta—and he vows to fire back.



Full details from @sportsrapport ⬇️https://t.co/Eu5sLEFiLo — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 16, 2026

Smith Sends Warning Shot

In the aftermath of the announcement of the award, Smith took to social media to have his say.

“This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early. The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake…..,I’m coming.”

“Remember @NABJ, you asked for it. I’ve shut my mouth for years. Now y’all started something,” Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith fires back at the National Association of Black Journalists after the group handed him its "Thumbs Down Award" at its annual gala in Atlanta — accusing him of a pattern of disparaging prominent Black women across politics, sports, and media.



Smith didn't take it… pic.twitter.com/d1jdCvBzZu — Fox News Flash (@FoxNews_Flash) August 16, 2026

Why Did Organization Choose Smith For The Award?

“Smith has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sport and media,” the award presentation said.

“Such commentary reinforces harmful narratives, undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse, and stands in direct conflict with NABJ’s longstanding commitment to accurate, responsible, and inclusive portrayals of Black communities,” it continued.

“The door is open. The conversation is available, and the opportunity to change is real. But NABJ will not be silent. Not in this moment, and not on my watch,” NABJ President Errin Haines said during the presentation.

CBS, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, The Washington Post, and Circle City Broadcasting CEO DuJuan McCoy also got the Thumbs Down designation at the convention, but it was the dart thrown at the ESPN personality that attracted the most notice.

Fans Chime In

As Smith prepares his rebuttal for Monday’s episode of “First Take,” fans made sure to make their opinions heard.

“Who cares. I don’t think he losing any sleep over none of this. Carry on with your life,” a fan said.

“I wish I had 2 more hands, so I could give SAS 4 thumbs down,” another fan said.

“This is literally the reason why u got the award, u always have mad aggression towards black ppl about everything but with the whites it’s good boy time…,” a person replied.

“It’s a long time coming. You use your platform to abuse a black woman.. you use your platform to attack and abuse, black men. You don’t use your platform to uplift the BLACK community just like officer Brandon Tatum,” a fan mentioned.

“Roast their hypocritical butts thoroughly, Stephen. More power to you!!!” a person quipped.

“I would fully support Stephen A for president 2028,” another fan spewed.