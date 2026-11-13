‘I Think He’s Overrated’: President Trump Tells Stephen A. Smith He’d Easily Beat Former President Obama in an Election 

During a November 12 interview with Stephen A. Smith in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, President Donald Trump claimed he could easily defeat former President Barack Obama in a hypothetical presidential matchup.

Smith, host of ESPN’s “First Take” and the“Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” program, asked Trump how he would fare against Obama in a hypothetical race. Trump called the former president “highly overrated” and a “divider.”

During a November 12 interview with Stephen A. Smith in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, President Donald Trump claimed he could easily defeat former President Barack Obama in a hypothetical presidential matchup (Getty Images)

To support his claim, Trump pointed to his own election results, boasting that he received more votes than Obama and holds state voting records in major states, including Texas and Florida.

Trump’s Admission Shocks Smith

Trump’s exact response to Smith’s poignant question was this.

“Yeah. I think I’d beat him — EASILY. I think he’s highly overrated.”

SMITH: “Oh my lord, how is Obama overrated?

TRUMP: “He’s a DIVIDER.”

SMITH: “And what would you classify yourself as being?”

TRUMP: “As a person that brings people together…through SUCCESS.”

Although the 22nd Amendment bars both Obama and Trump, who have each been elected to two presidential terms, from running for president again, Smith appeared eager to pose the hypothetical, seemingly anticipating the kind of response Trump would deliver.

Fans Chime In on Trump’s Comments About Obama

“Obama would win without even running a single campaign,” a fan said.

“Obama would dawg walk him,” another fan said.

“He’s right about him bringing people together! 254 counties in Texas turned blue! Broke records! We’ve never seen anything like this before!,” a fan replied.

“Michelle Obama would even beat Trump,” another fan mentioned.

“Obama would mop up all the orange juice after,” a fan joked.

“The entire country would be blue,” another fan quipped.

“Interviewing him is pure comedy. Almost everything he says is ridiculously funny,” a fan spewed.

“Obama would have 350 electoral votes lol,” a fan said kiddingly.

“Trump has never beaten a man for the presidency,” a user mentioned.



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What Does Trump Interview Mean for Smith?

The 40-minute White House interview with Trump marked a major crossover moment for Smith, drawing attention to his podcast and generating widespread media coverage and political speculation.

Trump warned Smith that entering politics or running for office would be “very nasty.” The remark prompted reporters outside the White House to ask whether Trump had offered him a position, such as White House press secretary. Smith firmly but humorously dismissed the suggestion, declaring, “No way in Hell.”

Smith later discussed the interview across several high-profile networks, appearing on CNN with Laura Coates, Fox News’ “Hannity” and NewsNation, further expanding his presence in political commentary.