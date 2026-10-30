‘Very Disrespectful … We Live In Greatest Country Ever’: Charles Barkley Joins Donald Trump’s Rebuke of LeBron James For His Behavior During National Anthem

Charles Barkley claims that he does not pay attention to anything Donald Trump says, but the NBA Hall of Famer and Republican president do agree on one matter concerning LeBron James.

During an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio this week, Barkley was asked about Trump’s recent verbal attack aimed at James after the Philadelphia 76ers star was seen mimicking a practice golf swing during a performance of the national anthem prior to a game.

James’ movements came while the national anthem was being sung ahead of Philadelphia’s NBA season opener against the New York Knicks on Oct. 20, a matchup that the 76ers won in James’ debut with his new franchise.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (left) added to the recent criticism from president Donald Trump (right) about the movements of LeBron James (center) during the performance of the national anthem in New York on Oct. 20. (Photos: Getty Images; Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images; Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“I don’t pay what President Trump say any attention, first and foremost at all,” Barkley said. “But I thought [what James did] was very disrespectful, practicing your golf swing in the middle of the anthem.

“I always stand for the anthem. I just think it’s important. We live in the greatest country ever where you can always protest. But I think you have to be careful with the anthem. I’m always going to stand for the anthem.”

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Barkley went on to explain that he feels like he is honoring military members when he stands for the national anthem.

“It’s not even close to being perfect,” Barkley said about the United States. “It’s a really, really good, great country, but it’s not close to being perfect. And you can protest, but I think you have to do it very respectable. I really believe that.”

“I look at it, I’m supporting the troops when I stand for the national anthem,” Barkley added. “I’m standing there for free speech, so even though I believe in free speech I think you have to be very careful with the anthem. I always stand for the anthem. I think it’s important. I think it’s significant.”

The season opener against the Knicks was not the first time James has made a golf-swing movement during the national anthem, as he was also seen doing it last season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the president is known for random outbursts online, it is unclear why Trump decided earlier this month was the time to take a shot at James.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Oct. 22.

“LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

James brushed off Trump’s social media post, jokingly telling reporters after a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 22 that Trump’s response must have been related to a “slow news day” at the office.

Trump’s latest verbal shot at James continued a public back-and-forth between them that began during Trump’s first stint as president.

However, while James endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential opponent Kamala Harris online, the billionaire athlete had not made any direct public criticisms of Trump since he won a second term; Trump had not mentioned James by name in years either until his tirade earlier this month.

As many pointed out online in the aftermath of the Trump and Barkley critiques of James, the 41-year-old is not the only player who occasionally does not stand completely still during performances of the national anthem.

In the end, fidgeting around during the national anthem is not necessarily an accurate representation of how you feel about America or U.S. military members.

Trump likely just wanted an angle to attack James again, and he found his vehicle through harmless movements during a pregame national anthem performance — Barkley’s decision to add on to it unfortunately just keeps a disingenuous narrative churning.