‘A Total Disgrace’: Donald Trump Bashes LeBron James, And NBA Star Responds to President’s Latest Attack

LeBron James and his new Philadelphia 76ers teammates are off to a 2-0 start in the NBA regular season, but U.S. President Donald Trump decided to take the focus off the basketball results in a bizarre online attack aimed at James on Thursday.

Trump criticized James for the NBA veteran’s body movements during a performance of the national anthem prior to the 76ers season opener in New York against the Knicks on Tuesday.

While standing in a line with his Philadelphia teammates as the “Star-Spangled Banner” was being performed at Madison Square Garden, James began mimicking a practice golf swing and his basketball shooting motion.

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) reignited his war of words with Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James (right) on Thursday by criticizing the NBA legend’s behavior during a performance of the national anthem. (Photos: Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images, Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In Trump’s mind, James’ movements somehow represented a sign of disrespect toward the military.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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Trump’s latest verbal shot at James continues a public back and forth between them that began during Trump’s first stint as president. In a September 2017 tweet, James called the president a “bum” after Trump announced that the Golden State Warriors were disinvited from a potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.

“U bum [Stephen Curry] already said he ain’t going!” James wrote. “So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

James also called out Trump in 2017 after the president suggested NFL teams should have cut players who protested during the national anthem before games.

“He doesn’t understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country,” James said in 2017. “He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the president of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement. He doesn’t understand that, and that’s what makes me more sick than anything, that we have someone that’s … this is the most, this is the No. 1 position in the world.”

Their verbal feud continued in 2018, when Trump took a dig at James following the NBA superstar’s interview with former CNN host Don Lemon.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Trump wrote in a tweet, referring to the never-ending debate about who is the greatest NBA player of all time between James and Michael Jordan.

During that interview with Lemon, James had called out Trump for using sports to stoke divisions among the general public.

“Sports has never been something that divides people,” James told Lemon. “It’s always been something that brings someone together.”

When it comes to Trump’s latest criticism of him this week, James chose to take the high road while speaking to reporters after the 76ers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

“[It must have been a] slow day at the news office, you know,” James said after chuckling at the question about Trump’s comments. “Slow news day in the office.”

While James endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential opponent Kamala Harris online, the billionaire athlete has not made any direct public criticisms of Trump since he won a second term; Trump had not mentioned James by name in years either until his tirade on Thursday.

James scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and five assists during Thursday’s win against his former team. Philadelphia erased a 29-point deficit to win 114-106, marking the largest comeback win by one of his teams during James’ record 24 seasons in the NBA.

Trump has attached himself to multiple conversations surrounding Black sports figures in the lead-up to November’s midterm elections. He hosted a dinner at the White House that was attended by ESPN and political commentator Stephen A. Smith.

The president was seen at speaking events and political rallies in recent weeks alongside Baltimore Ravens players, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr., and former NFL and Georgia Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley.