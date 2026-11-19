The Los Angeles Lakers are 13-3 and own the NBA’s best record, despite Wednesday’s 109-97 home loss to the Utah Jazz. Before the defeat, they had been riding a scorching nine-game winning streak.

Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who has previously argued that a team with three white stars could not win an NBA championship, struck a different tone during Wednesday’s episode of “First Take.”

Smith’s comments about the Lakers and their Caucasian Big 3 drew backlash after he challenged Black NBA players, whom he referred to as “brothers,” to step up and stop a Los Angeles squad led by Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called on the Black players of the NBA to not let a Lakers team led by three white players win the NBA championship. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Smith Unrelenting In Comments

“With all the money that’s being exchanged, you want little motivational nuggets to nudge cats a little bit. So I’m looking at the brothers and I’m saying, LA doing special things,” Smith said. “The Lakers are doing special things…I’m saying to you, I ain’t never seen what they assembled, what they’re being led by, deliver an NBA championship in my lifetime. And I don’t think I’m gonna see it this year.”

“I’m gonna say it for them. I’m looking at the fellas. LA looks pretty damn good. These white brothers can play, they can play. They can win a championship. This is the NBA! Y’all gonna let them win a championship?”

Smith even doubled down on his comments during his “Straight Shooter” podcast on YouTube.

“Never before in the history of the NBA since the days of George Mikan has three white dudes led an NBA team to a championship. And that’s what the Lakers are threatening to do… You can’t ask LeBron James to overcome that, but you can damn sure ask him, KD, Steph Curry, Ant-Man, Shai, and Wemby, and the crew to say, yo, y’all, best team in the NBA right now is being led by three white boys. Y’all ain’t got nothing to say about that? Want to hand the NBA to them? Or you gonna remind them who the hell you are?”

Jay Williams Calls Out Smith

Smith’s comments didn’t sit well with many, and one of those was his ESPN colleague Jay Williams who took to his X account to say this about what Smith said.

“This sounds like something you’d hear in the 1930s or 1940s, just with the racial dynamics reversed. Think about how disturbing that is. “We spent generations fighting to ensure athletes were judged by their talent, not the color of their skin. Now we’re openly questioning whether Black players should allow white players to win? “At what point does fighting against discrimination turn into perpetuating the same mentality we fought so hard to overcome?”

Smith responded to Williams post with this.

“Thanks for reaching out @RealJayWilliams. Always appreciate it! You can bring up that b.s. all you want about the 1930’s, but I’m talking about right now. I love this challenge to the fellas. I want to see if this generation of players are gonna succumbed to these @Lakers. I said what I said and I meant what I meant. But I don’t hear you denying that what I said is true. I’m done with this convo. You know where the hell to find me.”

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Fans Have Plenty To Say

It didn’t take long for fans to run to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

“You making it weird, is hard to say they’re good basketball players?,” a fan asked. “No white person could say this on TV about Black athletes,” another fan said. “Literally the most asinine reason ive ever heard on why a team can’t win it all,” another person mentioned. “Crazy how the reverse racism in the basketball leagues is just accepted,” a fan commented. “Bro pretending he wasn’t around when the 1986 Celtics won the NBA title with 4 of the top 6 players being white,” another fan quipped. “Does everything have to be about race for this dude?,” a fan asked.