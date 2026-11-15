‘He Makes $50M A Year. I Make $700K’: Sophie Cunningham Says She’s WNBA Version Of Quentin Grimes But A Better Three-Point Shooter Than Luka Dončić

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham pushed back on her “No Hesitation” podcast after NBA trainer Drew Hanlen compared her offensive workload to Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić.

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham says she’s a better three-point shooter than LA Lakers star Luka Dončić and NBA player Quentin Grimes. (Getty Images)

Hanlen noted that Dončić attempted 221 shots and 102 free throws in just nine games to start the NBA season, whereas Cunningham took 226 total shots across 43 games during the WNBA season. Cunningham laughed off the statistical mismatch by pointing out the massive gap in their contracts and roles.

Cunningham’s Chosen Equivalent

Instead of Dončić, Cunningham suggested she is much closer in playing style and role to a defensive-minded, complementary Lakers guard like Quentin Grimes.

“You’re missing a big one. He also makes $50 million a year. I make $700,000 on my WNBA check,” Cunningham said. “You should compare me more to Quentin Grimes. You know, we average around, you know, eight to 10 points. I think that’s it. My 3-point shooting is actually better than the both of them. And so if we’re going to compare, let’s compare.”

Cunningham Defends Dončić And Teammates

Despite rejecting the comparison, Cunningham praised Dončić’s dominant start to the season with the Lakers and laughed off Stephen A. Smith’s pre-season skepticism about the team’s three best players being white. Despite the Lakers’ 11-2 start, Smith doubled down on his take that no team with its three best players being white can win the NBA championship, and that’s something Cunningham has a problem with.

“He’s killing it. He has been so much fun to watch, and I think it’s so funny,” Cunningham said.

“Stephen A. Smith came out, I don’t know when this clip was, I just saw it because clearly Luka’s been going off, and so they’ve been putting his highlights all over my social media and whatnot,” Cunningham said.

“And it’s Stephen A. who’s like, ‘Why would the Lakers ever build a team around three white boys? Like, look at the NBA history. That’s never gonna happen! That’s never gonna be successful!’ And he’s out there freaking killing it. I think it’s so funny.”

Fans Chime In

In the aftermath of Cunningham’s comments, social media was a buzz with fans chiming in with all types of responses.

“She’s spoken about like she’s a ‘superstar’ yet she just admitted that she’s no more than an average role player,” a fan said.

“She’s basically saying, ‘If we’re comparing numbers, at least compare people in the same lane.’

And honestly, salary, role and expectations matter,” another fan said.

“Quentin Grimes catching an unnecessary stray,” an observer commented.

“People really take banter seriously in the comment. Like she’s clearly having fun,” another fan mentioned.

“Sophie no way in hell you think you shoot better than grimes and Luka lol,” a fan replied.

“I don’t think Sophie Cunningham ever thought she was the best player in the WNBA,” a user quipped.

“If I’m Quentin Grimes I’m playing like Prime Kobe from now on,” one fan joked.

“With all due respect, you can compare her more to Bronny James, and even he would clear her,” another critic spewed.