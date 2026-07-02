‘Rob Pelinka Has Made This White Dude Central’: Stephen A. Smith Gets Called Racist for Slamming 2027 ‘Snowtime Lakers’ Led By Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler

Stephen A. Smith said what everybody was thinking and created a firestorm on social media. White people calling Black folks “racist” has become an increasing phenomenon of late. As comical as it is troubling, ESPN’s $100M didn’t mince words about the current construction of the LA Lakers’ roster post Lebron James on his “Straight Shooter” podcast.

The Lakers have been raising eyebrows with the potential of having more white players than Black players on the team in 2027, in light of recent free agent signings to pair with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, who recently signed a $185M deal.

Fans are now calling them the “Snowtime Lakers”

The Snowtime Lakers 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hXR5QG42gY — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) July 1, 2026

Stephen A. Smith Thinks Lakers Will Lose With Three White Players Leading The Team

Smith clowned the possibility and flat out suggested you can’t win in the NBA with three white players leading your squad.

“3 WHITE DUDES?! The Lakers Really Think THIS Can Win a Championship?” Smith captioned.

3 WHITE DUDES?! The Lakers Really Think THIS Can Win a Championship?



👇 Watch the full episode. Link in the comments. pic.twitter.com/jTQ2vrDV7C — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 1, 2026

“Where the hell do the Los Angeles Lakers think they going with a team of white dudes? Your three top players are white dudes? Really? This ain’t golf. This ain’t baseball. Hell, this ain’t even soccer. What y’all think this is. This is basketball. In NBA history, when have you ever seen your three most prominent players on a basketball team all be white? And that takes you to the promised land? Somebody got to say it so I’ll say it. This is basketball. I’m not complaining. I’m simply making the point. The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going anywhere being led by three white boys in this generation of basketball. And Luka’s a bad brother and Austin Reaves is no scrub. Those two? And Walker Kessler? You ain’t scaring anybody with that. Rob Pelinka has made this white dude central, no wonder LeBron James walked out the door.”

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/rt8b17fEQZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

, calling it a form of racism against white players. The Caitlin Clark drama seems to be spilling into the NBA.

Former NBA player and podcaster, Jeff Teague wasn’t feeling Smith’s comments.

“You wildin’, n****s would have been tight if they would have been like how are you going to win in soccer with 5 black guys on the field, n****s would have been,” Teague said on his 520 In The Morning” podcast.

Jeff Teague on Stephen A. Smith comments about how the Lakers going to win with your 3 best players being white:



“You wildin’, n****s would have been tight if they would have been like how are you going to win in soccer with 5 black guys on the field, n****s would have been… https://t.co/R4sxivtzTb pic.twitter.com/ZYYjk2xXra — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) July 2, 2026

Between fans, the comment morphed into a debate about how good Luka Doncic is.

“Luka alone is better than MOST black dudes in the NBA,” one user commented.

“Delusional lol…,” another responded. “ he just dominate the ball led the league in attempts per game. He’s a liability on defense, and he’s a diva… outside of scoring he doesn’t do much. He’s only been top 5 in assist twice. He’s far from better.”

“Look up a list of the greatest players of all time. Only white guy you’ll see is Larry Bird . And like Stephen A said, never in my lifetime has a core of white dudes ever won a championship or even seen the Finals,” one netizen quipped.

“Black people love to hate on Luka because he is so much better than so many overrated black players,” one user accused.

“The best player in the NBA is a white dude. Stephen letting his racism show,” a fan bluntly stated.

“He’s better than every black player matter fact so is jokic,” another user commented on X under the video of Smith’s rant.

The only way to prove anyone right is to wait for the 2027 season to start. Until then, Smith’s comments have added fuel to the racial fire and the Snowtime Lakers may quickly become a fan favorite team.