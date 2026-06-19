‘Jay-Z Should Have Popped Out For This’: Jemele Hill and Other Black Celebrities Disappointed That Rap Mogul Didn’t Shown Up For Knicks Championship Parade 

On Thursday fans in the New York City finally got the opportunity to celebrate the team’s NBA championship. It’s the first time in 53 years the Knicks are able to celebrate hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, and that along brought out the who’s who of Knicks fans.

The likes of Spike Lee, a season ticket holder since franchise stalwart Patrick Ewing’s very first NBA game in 1985, were out in force. He was joined by singers Mary J. Blige and Alicia Keys and rappers Fat Joe and Jadakiss. As Keys performed a rendition of her and legendary rapper Jay-Z’s hit song “Empire State of Mind” the only thing missing was HOV himself. The Brooklyn native by way of Marcy Projects wasn’t in attendance, and it seemed like the missing link to a wild day on the streets of NYC.

Jay should have popped out for this. https://t.co/vl8D1VyDAU — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 18, 2026

Hill Says HoV Should’ve Popped Out

In a video that quickly went viral, Keys can be seen performing the hit song as Knicks players and the crowd sang it word for word.

The video was shared by former ESPN host and sports analyst Jemele Hill who captioned it with this:

“Jay should have popped out for this.”

Hill has a point, it would’ve been icing on the cake if he’d shown up.

YOU KNEW WE WAS PULLING UP‼️ NYC WE OUTSIDE 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KtG84XAt3S — Joe and Jada (@JoeAndJada) June 18, 2026

Fans Chime In

Hill’s comments drew plenty of reaction via social media as fans and others gave their varying opinions. “Doesn’t he own the Nets? That would’ve been weird,” a fan said. He “should have popped out for this. Word, Queen,” another fan said. “Lil Mama should have popped out,” a person commented. “Cmon Jay!! You could have did it for the city. Hope the excuse is valid.. if not.. it’s not respected!” another person quipped. “Parade turned into a concert real quick,” a person spewed.

Is OKC The Biggest Hurdle To A Knicks Repeat?

Following Thursday’s celebration the question of the hour was can the Knicks repeat or win another title in the very near and foreseeable future. Knicks superfan and host of ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith, kept it pretty cut and dry during a Thursday’s episode of the hit morning debate show.

“We’re gonna keep it a buck. [The] New York Knicks shouldn’t be the favorites next season, even if they are the champions,” “If you know basketball and you’re covering basketball, you know what happened this year. You could look at this team and legitimately say the New York Knicks deserve to be the favorites coming out of the East. “Without question, the Knicks should be the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in next year’s NBA Finals — not the Celtics. I don’t give a damn if Jayson Tatum is healthy, OK?” “We can’t put anything past the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Smith added. “The Oklahoma City Thunder were in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder were without Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell your second- and third-[best] scorers.” This is what the streets of NYC look like from above at the Knicks parade.



Over 1 million people are projected to be in attendance.

pic.twitter.com/E24rvCmXUQ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 18, 2026

While Jay was probably the only celebrity who chose not to be a part of the Knicks’ celebration, there was more than enough New York love filling the streets of the parade.