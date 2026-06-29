‘Yeah I’m Coming To See You’: To The Delight Of LaVar Ball, Jaylen Brown’s Father Marselles Checks Stephen A. Smith,Tells Kendrick Perkins, ‘Watch Yo Mouth Boy.’

Jaylen Brown’s offseason feud with ESPN has run through Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and Bobby Marks, and it stems from Brown’s comments in the aftermath of the Celtics blown 3-1 lead over the Sixers.



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While on Twitch livestream following the collapse, Brown mentioned that the past season was his favorite, and that comment drew the ire of ESPN’s Smith and Perkins immediately, with Marks chiming in later.

Jaylen Brown father, Marselles Brown, calls out Kendrick Perkins and Stephen A. Smith for attacking his son. He says these guys only go after Black athletes and are just following their marching orders from the bosses at ESPN pic.twitter.com/qTGnMA5Z5W — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) June 28, 2026

Since it’s been a back and forth between Brown and mainly Big Perk and SAS, so much it got Brown’s father Marselles talking. During a recent interview with “Sway In The Morning,” the elder Brown stood ten toes down for his son, warning Big Perk & Co, to “watch you rmouth boy.” LaVar Ball was also in attendance and he was getting flashbacks, enjoying the entire ordeal.

Jaylen Brown’s Dad Tells Perk To “Watch Yo Mouth Boy’

“My son is very educated enough to know what to say and what not to say, what’s off limits,” Brown said. “And Big Perk [Perkins], you’re wrong for jumping against your teammate. Watch your mouth, boy. He (JB) handled it like he’s supposed to. He’s always handled himself like a gentleman. Very respectful kids I raised, man. Because me, I’m different. I’m getting your face, Stephen A. Yeah, I’m coming to see you. Stephen A., I called you a couple of times, and you didn’t answer. But it’s OK.” “I just wanted to talk about it man to man,” he added. “What’s your problems? Why are you attacking him? Yeah, I ain’t in the league, so come get me. Come on, man. Stop it.”

Shannon sharpe tells jaylen brown don’t get mad at Stephen a smith for covering you being in trade talks. You should be mad at the Boston Celtics for always trying to trade you . You came into the league a year before Tatum and they’ve never put his name in trade talks pic.twitter.com/aFmhd1gnMh — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) June 26, 2026

Big Perk Says Let’s Boogie If That’s What It’s Gonna Take

Late Sunday, the newly named general manager of the Jackson State University basketball program didn’t mince his words as he responded to Brown via his X account.

“I aint hard to find. Better sit his old a– down somewhere with all that ‘Boy’ talk!!! Because we definitely can talk it out or we can get our feet hot. The choice is his.”

This is just the latest, but it stems from this:

On First Take, Perkins read out texts he’d gotten from ex-Celtics players: “Hey, JB trippin’,” and “JB, lack of accountability.” He added, “It’s a lot of people in the organization, a lot of former players, legends, that don’t agree with you, bro… This instance, I can’t rock with you, JB.”

Stephen A. Smith piled on too, telling Jaylen Brown directly, “Be careful what you wish for… You really want me to start reporting on that level? Locker room? How the organization might think about you? How the city may feel about you?”

Bobby Marks inexplicably mentioned that according to analytics, Brown, who’s arguably the best two-way wing in the NBA, is only the seventh-best on the team based on numbers.

Fans Chime In

Social media blew up over the heated exchange.

“People forgot Jaylen brown dad is a world champion heavyweight boxer,” a person said. “Bro I swear I’ve never heard these guys bashing white players, I thought I was tripping,” another person replied. “Black athletes make up 85% of the stars in the NFL and NBA. When they’re underperforming they get criticized,” a fan said. “Brother Marselles told no lies. Kendrick Perkins is a big country coon that stay tap dancing for Massa. Stephen A. been shucking and jiving so long it’s gotten embarrassing,” a person quipped. “We know why Stephen A does it. Perk is trying to remain relevant and keep his job,” a fan mentioned.

Brown Is A Superstar

This past season, Brown posted career-best numbers (28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists), swept All-NBA Second Team honors, and led the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the East.

That was mostly without Tatum, who was recovering from a torn Achilles. And it’s also highly plausible next season’s averages and those of the foreseeable future will be without Tatum as well.