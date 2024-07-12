$300M NBA Star Jaylen Brown Snubs 44-Year-Old Bernice Burgos For 26-Year-Old WNBA Bust Kysre Gondrezick

WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was cut earlier this season by the Indiana Fever after just playing five games.

After her appearance, standing arm in arm with Boston Celtics’ $300M NBA finals MVP Jaylen Brown on the ESPYs red carpet, it’s clear that she could care less about losing the $35K to $60K per year a WNBA salary brings.

Being beautiful arm candy for a super rich and popular NBA player definitely trumps the 6 a.m. practices, unchartered flights, physical play and high-level intensity the WNBA requires.

Two weeks ago, Brown and Gondrezick were first seen hanging out together at the Celtics parade, sparking rumors that they were dating. Another video shows Brown holding the NBA championship trophy in one arm while holding Gondrezick in the other.

Thursday night’s red carpet pop-out was the proof we needed. Godrezick’s stunning black dress stole the show.

Gondrezick Is A WNBA Bust, But A Winner In Life

Gondrezick managed just 1.9 points through 19 games before stepping away for personal reasons.

She elaborated on her absence in a tweet on Nov. 22.

“My mental health was at high risk as I was under a lot of stress coping with my own personal silence of traumas,” she said at the time. Reportedly, after the death of her father, Gondrezick lost sight of “the fun in the game.”

Grant Gondrezick, her inspiration, was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1986. He had a brief two-year NBA career and also balled overseas but suddenly died at the age of 57.

“I am better as a person and am absolutely comfortable in my own skin,” she said. “I realize now that prioritizing my mental health was the most important lesson of all to move past unlearned lessons that caused continued pain…” Jaylen Brown Has $300M NBA Contract, NBA Finals MVP But Overlooked For Team USA

So, it seems Gondrezick has a new focus and one that brings her mental peace. His name is Jaylen Brown, who was recently “snubbed” from being a Team USA replacement for the injured Kawhi Leonard.

There has been rumors that Brown’s exclusion has to do with his criticism of the Nike company and the political mess that causes. Others say he has an “I’m better than you” attitude. Brown didn’t spend too much time addressing his perceived snub.

In fact, Grant Hill and the committee selected Brown’s less-heralded teammate, who according to Martin Weiss of ‘The Bad Boys’ radio show on Sports Rap Radio, “is a better fit because of what he offers as far as defending guards and his perimeter shooting. Team USA didn’t need another wing player.”

Well, clearly, Brown got himself another wing woman in Gondrezick. Not too long ago, however, Brown was rumored to be in a solid relationship with IG model, businesswoman and former video vixen Bernice Burgos, who at the time they were dating was significantly older than the 25-year-old Celtics star, who led his team to its NBA franchise-record 18th title in June over the Dallas Mavericks.

Burgos rose to fame after featuring in several music videos of popular artists like Rick Ross. Brown isn’t the first celebrity athlete she has been linked to. She’s also been associated with several music stars.

In 2015, she was famously linked with Drake after the two were pictured with one another in Australia. But according to Burgos, she and the Canadian superstar are merely friends.

Burgos crossed over as a legit entrepreneur when she ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing clothing lines and a sleepwear brand called Bold & Beautiful.

Bernice Burgos Net Worth Is $4M

She reportedly has an estimated net worth of $4 million, so she comes with age, experience and a bag of her own. The pair had been linked heavily from September 2022, when they were spotted dancing together in a New York City club, through 2023, when they were photographed together on a beach.

Burgos’ relationship with the 25-year-old Brown made them the target of plenty of social media conversation. It also made Burgos a hero among middle-age women as she continues to break age norms in her budding fashion enterprise and her most recently appearing on the VH-1 show “The Impact.”

Not that anything was wrong with Burgos being 20 years older than Brown, who is now 25, but KG is more his speed. She’s 26, no kids and ready to build her life from scratch.