‘What Kind of Parents Did This Child Have?’: Family Of HS Football Star Austin Metcalf – Fatally Stabbed Over Seat At Track Meet- Wants Answers

Who would have thought that track meets would become a dangerous environment both for the participants and the onlookers in attendance? There aren’t many more wholesome family atmospheres than track meets but in Texas Wednesday morning, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, 17, allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old to death during a Frisco track meet.

Anthony, a high school student, was charged with murder after Frisco, Texas, police said he stabbed another student during a confrontation at a track meet Wednesday morning.

According to police reports, authorities were summoned to Frisco Independent School District’s Kuykendall Stadium at about 10 a.m. after reports of a teenager stabbing another during some kind of confrontation.

“Despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel, including CPR and the administration of blood, the 16-year-old victim died,” police said Wednesday afternoon.

Why Did Austin Metcalf Get Fatally Stabbed At HS Track Meet

Jeff Metcalf said his son, Austin was murdered over a seat. Allegedly a student armed with a knife got upset after being told he was in the wrong spot.

Austin Metcalf, left, with his father Jeff Metcalf on the right. (Metcalf Family)

Austin Metcalf Didn’t Know His Killer Personally: Twin Brother Tried To Stop Beeding

The Metcalf apparently didn’t know the assailant who attacked Austin. Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, was in the vicinity when the commotion took place and tragically saw his brother get stabbed and leaped to action to stop the bleeding.

“They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms,” Metcalf said. “I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell — they said he wasn’t breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan. I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder.”

Reportedly, Austin was a star MVP on the football team with a 4.0 GPA and was looking forward to attending college. The family is still trying to process how this happened.

“He was on the right track,” Metcalf said. “He was loved by many. He was a leader.”

Jeff Metcalf talked with NBC Dallas Fort Worth about the loss of his 16-year-old son. (NBC Dallas Fort Worth)

“I’m not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. The guy was in the wrong place and they asked him to move and he bowed up. This is murder,” Metcalf said. “You know what, I already forgive this person,” he added. “Already. God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family.”

Police say the suspect’s bond has not yet been set and it’s not known whether he had retained legal counsel .

“The Frisco Police Department grieves with all those affected by this devastating loss and extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, students, and staff who are experiencing unimaginable pain,” the department said Wednesday afternoon.

Police are still investigating and gathering eye witnesses to the senseless killing that stole the innocence of the event (11-5A championship district track meet( and the more than 100 students from eight schools, who attended that morning.

No other injuries were reported but this is bad enough. It’s like a broken record. The society has become violent through the promotion of such means to handle disputes on social media and in music. We are losing an entire generation to senseless actions, and no one is addressing any of the real problems.