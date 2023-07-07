‘We Are Dealing With The End Right Now’ | Long Island High School Football Player On Life Support After Collapsing On Field

Seventeen-year-old Newfield High School football player Robert Bush is on life support according to his family, after collapsing on the field during conditioning drills earlier this week.

“There’s no more brain function,” his brother Steve Bush said Thursday, adding that the teen is on life support. “We are dealing with the end right now.”

According to reports, coaches performed CPR and shocked Robert Bush with a defibrillator. The emergency medical teams rushed him to nearby Stony Brook University Hospital, but the teenager went without blood or oxygen to his brain for at least 45 minutes.

Our thoughts & prayers are with 17 y/o Robert Bush who collapsed during football practice at @Newfield High School, Selden earlier this week. He had no prior symptoms of a ❤️ condition. #ProveThemWronghttps://t.co/jQcwGhUOEX pic.twitter.com/uOgKCjuRow — Parent Heart Watch (@PHWorg) July 6, 2023

It is unclear what caused the teenager to collapse on the field. But the New York area has been dealing with heavy humidity, heat and poor air quality over the last week. His family suggested that he might have had a hereditary condition that thickens the walls of the heart’s left ventricle. Over time, this stops the heart from getting or pumping enough blood during each heartbeat.

Incident Could Enter Sports Safety Debate

This incident, like others similar in nature, likely will find its way to some sort of debate regarding the safety of football and sometimes the sudden death of otherwise seemingly healthy young people playing the sport.

It is unclear what, if any, additional precautions Newfield High School football will take during summer practices in the wake of this tragedy.

The family said Robert is undersized for a football player, but took inspiration from the film “Rudy” — the 1993 film about a college football walk-on whose dream was to play at Notre Dame.

“He’s a shorter kid, so we always told him, ‘You’re like the Rudy,’ ” Steve said.

The Bushs Are A Large Family

Robert Bush is part of a larger adopted family. His parents Robert and Patricia adopted him when he was a baby. The couple had fostered more than 300 children, and Bush has 10 siblings whose ages range from 16 to 56 years old, according to Steve.

Robert was taught how to play football by another brother, Chris.

“He was always trying to get better and better because he was never a tall guy,” Chris said. “But he’s got the motivation of 50 guys. He’s always trying to make himself better.”

With no brain function, the life support machines are keeping Robert alive. The family ultimately will decide when to take him off life support.