Parents Of 17-Year-Old High School Football Player Who Committed Suicide In Nigerian “Sextortion” Scheme Call It Murder Through Instagram

The parents of Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old Michigan high school senior who committed suicide, is saying that their son was driven to kill himself due to a Nigerian sextortion scam on social media.

“My son was smart. He was a good student. He was a great athlete,” John DeMay, Jordan’s father, told Fox News Digital. “Someone came to his bedroom at 3 in the morning and murdered him through Instagram when we were all sleeping at night, and we had zero chance to stop it.”

Instagram Sextortion Scam

Jordan DeMay, a student at Marquette Senior High School, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 25, 2022, after he was contacted by an Instagram account that appeared to be from a woman with the username “dani.robertts.”

According to reports, the account had been hacked and sold to Samuel Ogoshi, a 22-year-old Nigerian who allegedly used the profile to trick young men into sending him explicit images of themselves.

Ogoshi, is one of three suspects from Lagos arrested earlier this month for allegedly hacking Instagram accounts and sexually extorting, or “sextorting,” more than 100 young men online.

“I can send this nudes to everyone and also send your nudes Until it goes viral,” Ogoshi allegedly messaged DeMay after the teen sent an explicit photo of himself. “Just pay me rn [right now]. And I won’t expose you,” the suspect reportedly responded.



“How much?” DeMay asked.

Ogoshi allegedly asked for $1,000 and DeMay sent him $300.

Suicide Is The Second Leading Cause Of Death Among Teens

DeMay allegedly told the scammer he was going to kill himself over the sextortion and the response from Ogoshi was callous.

“Good. Do that fast. Or I’ll make you do it. I swear to God,” Ogoshi reportedly answered.

In March the United States attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, announced three Nigerian men, Samuel Ogoshi, 22, Samson Ogoshi, 20, and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, had been indicted on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and internet stalking in connection with Jordan’s death.

Jordan’s father John urges parents to warn their kids over the dangers of internet scams and threats.

“(Kids) have to just understand that this isn’t the end of whatever they think is their life, because it’s not,” Mr DeMay said.

According to studies suicide is the second-leading cause of death for ages 10-24. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for college-age youth and ages 12-18. More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza, and chronic lung disease, combined.

Every day in America, there are an average of over 3,703 attempts by young people in grades 9-12, according to The Jason Foundation.

This is a tragic loss for the family and an unnecessary death.

There are so many nefarious forces that can harm the vulnerable. Plus the fact that the world is smaller and more connected as a result of the internet and social media. That’s a lot of stimuli for still developing teenage brains. Probably too much.