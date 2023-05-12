“His Favorite Teams Were The Green Bay Packers And Clemson Tigers” | Nebraska High School Senior Hunter Palmer Collapses And Dies During Track Practice

The Wisner, Nebraska, community is hurting after star student-athlete Hunter Palmer suddenly collapsed and died during track practice at Wisner-Pilger High School last Friday. The 18-year-old senior was set to graduate in a few weeks, and he’d signed with nearby Midland University as a multi-sport athlete as an all-district running back, as well as a member of both the basketball and track teams.

The school district release following the tragedy read like this:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we confirm that Hunter Palmer, a senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died.”

In a stunning turn of events, Palmer was gone, and now his family, friends, teammates and the surrounding community are left to pick up the pieces.

The district also reminded parents to check on and monitor their children in this time of bereavement.

“It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can effect each child differently.”

Tragic news coming out of Wisner-Pilger. School officials confirm that senior Hunter Palmer unexpectedly passed away. The multi-sport athlete was committed to play football at Midland University.



Palmer Was Your Typical 18-Year-Old Headed To College

Prior to his unfortunate and untimely death Palmer was committed to Midland University where he was slated to play football for the NAIA program located in Fremont, Nebraska.

According to an online obituary, Palmer also enjoyed watching wrestling as well as playing golf and baseball when he wasn’t on the gridiron, hardwood or track.

“He loved hanging out with friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing and drinking Dr. Pepper,” his obituary states. “His favorite teams are the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers.”

Palmer has just helped lead his team to a second place finish in the 1,600 relay one day prior to his death. This while also reaching a personal best in the high jump, an event he won as well.

Midland Head Football Coach Sends Condolences

Palmer was headed to play running back for head coach Jeff Jamrog, so one could imagine how it him having spent time getting to know Palmer and his family during his recruitment. He took to Twitter to send this heartfelt message.

Unfortunately, this happens way too often with young athletes, who are supposed to be some of the strongest and healthiest people on the planet. These kind of incidents almost are not shocking anymore because of the seeming regularity of their occurences, and that’s bad.