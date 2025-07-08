“Got Some Of That GiveSendGo Money, I See’: Social Media Thinks Charleston White Got Paid To Apologize and Support Karmelo Anthony’s Innocence In Stabbing Of Austin Metcalf

Charleston White, known for his blunt, crude, refreshing and often offensive commentary on social issues, did a complete about face concerning his position on the Karmelo Anthony stabbing of Austin Metcalf. White, who admits to not properly understanding the details of the case (including where, when and why the stabbing took place) has come out in support of suspect Karmelo Anthony after a meeting with the teenager’s family.

Charles White Apologizes To Karmelo Anthony’s Family For Jumping To Conclusions

He even claims in a recent video clip, that he’s been in constant contact with Anthony’s father, Drew over the past few weeks and the teen will beat the charges and walk free. White apologizes to the Anthony family for his comments doubting the innocence of the 17-year-old honor student.

Free Karmelo. I don't fw Charleston White, but, "the truth don't care who tell" it. pic.twitter.com/CXaPZOAGYw — 🌎 Kev_Almighty 🌎 (@BigYash_609) July 7, 2025

“I want to take the time to apologize to Karmelo Anthony’s family. I was wrong about that kid,” White says while looking visibly remorseful.

White not only flipped the script, but he also says that Karmelo Anthony should have offed both Austin Metcalf and brother Hunter, while calling for a race riot, describing Metcalf and his family as “racist peckerwoods.” White accused Jeff Metcalf of being a “wife beater.”

Charleston White says that Karmelo Anthony should have killed both Austin Metcalf and Hunter. Calls for a Race Riot. pic.twitter.com/ncdgIplUWz — Gemini85 (@Gemini_803) July 8, 2025

Charleston White Speaks To Karmelo Anthony’s Dad About Stabbing Of Austin Metcalf

White says he met with Anthony’s Dad and the family, who was recently accused by various sources of mishandling GiveSendGo money. Recently the family – who has raised over $500K in donations from people wanting to ensure that Anthony is tried fairly – asked that people reach down into their pockets and help them raise another $1.4M so they can relocate for safety reasons.

White Says Donation Money Frozen For Legal Fees

Needless to say, it wasn’t received that well by anyone or any race, but that doesn’t mean the family mishandled any funds or even had access to the money that was donated. White, however, says the donation money has been frozen because of accumulating lawyer’s fees, which would explain why they asked for more money.

White offered some clarity to the situation after he met with Anthony’s father and heard an account of how the stabbing transpired on that fateful day. According to white, Austin Metcalf and his brother were known bullies in town.

He says Anthony didn’t even know them, which contradicts earlier reports that the two had a history of some sort. White says, when the brothers noticed Anthony under the tent, they tried to force him to leave. He also admits that he didn’t read anything in the press on the subject because he was under the impression that Anthony brought the knife to school with him, which we know wasn’t the case because he was not a student there.

Charleston White Says Karmelo Anthony Will Beat Murder Charges

After expanding on what Karmelo Anthony’s dad told him about the fatal incident, White says he concludes that Anthony will beat the charges. Never one to be too leveled, White then suggested that Karmelo should have unalived both brothers based upon their reputation as bullies. White urges Black people to rally around Anthony and his family

Social Media Reacts To Charleston White’s Change Of Heart About Austin Metcalf Death: White Accused Of Being On The Take

Of course, if White had any white fans prior to this revelation, then he lost a lot of them after making that video. Overall, pro-Karmelo supporters didn’t want White trying to step back over onto the other side and chastised him for not knowing any facts of the case.

“This is why you don’t speak on a situation without having the full story,” said one netizen, blasting White for not knowing any of the released facts.

Some on social media were outraged and still want to see Karmelo Anthony rot in prison. They weren’t buying White’s change of heart and accused him of being paid by the family to switch sides.

“Charlestown got paid to lie, probably from Karmelo’s father,” said one person on X. “Charleston got some of that givesendgo money, I see.” agreed another. “Spreading some of that donated money around now are they? Video could use some subtitles,” said a third skeptical person. Those weren’t the most vicious attacks on White or Karmelo Anthony “The day you all get put on ships to Africa will be a glorious day for America,” said one unhappy camper. Charleston White Says Nefarious Jim Crow Forces Driven By Adults Working To Take Karmelo Anthony Down

Charleston White breaks character to expose Austin Metcalf father & the media for not reporting on evidence that will help Karmelo Anthony! 😳💯 pic.twitter.com/JIop26VBsE — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) July 8, 2025

The trial hasn’t even begun and already there is enough animosity, false stories, conflicting views and projecting to turn this into a real power keg.