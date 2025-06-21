‘Our Rights As White People Are Being Violated’: Video Of Karmelo Anthony Stabbing Of Austin Metcalf Allegedly Squashes Self-Defense Claim



The Karmelo Anthony stabbing of Austin Metcalf , a Frisco teen, at a track meet, continues to bring forth new information and new claims.



According to sources, Anthony’s self-defense claim is disputed by recent emerging video and witness accounts showing no prior altercation between the two football players from rival schools, though Anthony’s family maintains that he felt threatened.

In a recent X post, Anthony is accused of fabricating a self-defense excuse to kill a boy in cold blood.

“Anthony graduated high school, raised over $500,000, and awaits trial under house arrest, per various sources. The case is ongoing, and evidence leans against self-defense, but legal resolution is pending.”



Social Media Reacts To Reports That Video Shows Proof That Karmelo Anthony Wasn’t Acting In Self-Defense

Social media’s response to reports of an alleged video showing that Anthony was never touched or aggressively approached sparked outrage among Metcalf supporters, who proceeded to respond to the post with offensive remarks on X.

“When will Young black males understand that if someone “disrespects you” it’s not life threatening. Why did he even have a knife?,” said one netizen.

“They never will,” added another, “because they have underdeveloped prefrontal cortexes.”

To which a pro-Anthony reporter responded:

“Touch me and find out.” Austin found out. And everyone else who thinks they can put their hands on someone else will think twice.”

“That thug Austin Metcalf got what he deserved. Karmelo will be free soon and everyone in Dallas will throw a parade! 💯,” said another.

This infuriated some on social media more and sparked negative reactions towards Anthony and wishes for his downfall in court.

“And now Anthony will find out. You think when he’s rotting in jail and getting his ass beat every day he will still believe it was worth it?,” asked one netizen on X.



One X user had a different spin on Anthony’s possible incarceration if found guilty, saying, “

“He won’t get beat though,” said one X user, “because he killed a white boy. He’ll be treated like a king behinds bars.”

Reporters Viewed Video Of Karmelo Anthony Stabbing Of Austin Metcalf

The video, was reportedly submitted as evidence and viewed by reporters upon request. However, some say the poor quality of the video, as reported by WFAA, makes it inconclusive, not clearly showing the stabbing or prior events.



Witness Reports Say Verbal & Physical Altercation Occurred

Witness reports in the police affidavit suggest a verbal and physical altercation occurred, which supports the self-defense claim. However, Texas law requires force to be immediately necessary, and the case’s outcome remains uncertain pending court evaluation.

“We need to address Congress with this. Our rights as white people are being violated, and these racists are making clowns out of us. This kind of favoritism shouldn’t be happening. Judges who allow this should be reprimanded,” said one frustrated white woman on X who wants Anthony to be declared guilty without trial.

The race angle of this confrontation, though on a much more serious level, is similar to people’s responses to the Angel Reese-Cailtin Clark hoops saga.

Stay tuned as the Karmelo Anthony trial continues.