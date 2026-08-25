‘The World Is Safer Without Him’: Heated Reactions To New Karmelo Anthony Trial Denial Despite Shocking Revelations That Austin Metcalf Bullied, Celebrated Killing Of ‘All Blacks’ 

The aftermath of the Karmelo Anthony trial has revealed some things that some evidence was withheld from the original jury as part of a pre-trial agreement between prosecutors and the defense. That was done to exclude inflammatory background details.

Karmelo Anthony Defense Team Denied New Trial Despite New Information

The records surfaced as Anthony’s legal team fought to overturn his murder conviction and secure a new trial for the fatal April 2025 stabbing at a Frisco, Texas, track meet. Defense attorneys revealed roughly 20 pages detailing Austin Metcalf’s behavioral and disciplinary history. This documentation included allegations of racist graffiti, the use of racial slurs, and bullying.

Judge denies Karmelo Anthony's request for new trial in Austin Metcalf murder case https://t.co/L8REmuYYr2 pic.twitter.com/TVZxG6SsIL — New York Post (@nypost) August 22, 2026

Report: Austin Metcalf Was No Choir Boy

There was racial vandalism, with court documents that showed Metcalf and his brother were previously placed on 12 months of juvenile probation after being caught spray-painting racist and antisemitic graffiti, including “KKK kill all blacks” and “Heil Hitler.

Several school incidents including times when Metcalf allegedly used racial slurs and bullied Black students. There were also noted school suspensions, fight-related altercations, and allegations of physical aggression toward other students in the roughly 20-page history.

Prosecutors similarly presented their own suppressed character evidence during last week’s retrial hearing, showing that jurors never saw texts taken from Anthony’s phone showing him using violent and threatening language.

JUST IN: Karmelo Anthony loses his bid for a new trial, keeping his murder conviction and 35-year prison sentence in place.



A Texas judge rejects the 19-year-old's challenge after two days of testimony over courtroom restrictions, hearings held without Anthony present and a… pic.twitter.com/gViPWG9ZJ1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 22, 2026

Fans Chime In On Karmelo Anthony’s Denial, Proof Of Victim’s Racism

With the racial undertones in this case, fans on both sides took to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

“So basically the world is safer without him thanks,” someone said. “The world is safer with Karmelo behind bars. He wanted to kill someone and lick the blood off the blade,” another person responded. “Yet right this minute black people are still killing and raping and robbing each other because they have 0 fucks to give,” someone else said. “Yes, the world is safer without Karmelo and people like him,” a person replied. “Great. He never pulled a knife and stabbed someone to death. So there’s that. That’s really all that matters,” a person mentioned. “So a White guy who was murdered by a Black man has 20 pages of racist & violent behavior. BUT DID HE KILL ANYONE???,” someone quipped. “Yes, he got himself killed, should’ve kept his hands to himself,” a person spewed. ‘They Cashed In On Their Kid Being a Murderer’: Karmelo Anthony’s Pro Bono Legal Dream Team Leads To People Accusing His Family Of Exploiting His Case

What’s Next For Anthony?

Anthony and his defense’s hopes of getting a new trial using this evidence was denied. A newly appointed judge, Michael Chitty, officially denied his defense team’s request for a new trial on August 22, 2026. He is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence.

The defense’s motion for a new trial at the lower court level is finished, but Anthony’s attorneys can proceed with a direct appeal through the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas.