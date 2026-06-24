‘They Left That Poor Child Up There By Himself’: Jeff Metcalf Says Karmelo Anthony’s Parents Didn’t Return To Courtroom For Sentencing After Hearing Guilty Verdict 

The Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf storyline has dominated news as of late. The aforementioned Anthony stabbed Metcalf to death in a tent at a track meet in April 2025.

A couple weeks ago, Anthony was found guilty of murdering Metcalf and sentenced to 35 years in prison. Surveillance video released late last week showed Anthony attempting to flee the scene following the stabbing. Per Jeff Metcalf the father of slain Austin, that’s exactly what Anthony’s parents did once the verdict was levied during the trial.

JEFF METCALF'S MESSAGE TO PARENTS: "IT ALL STARTS WITH YOU”



"This is sign language for 'I love you.'" Jeff Metcalf shares the simple gesture he and his sons used to remind each other they cared.



Jeff says parents must instill values, character, and a moral compass because the… pic.twitter.com/Q6zCTORAor — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) June 23, 2026

Metcalf Calls Anthony’s Parents Out

Over the last couple of weeks has posted multiple videos of himself going off on his son’s killer and his family. In fact in one video he even called Anthony a “watermelon felon.” In a much more calm interview with Will Cain of Fox News, Metcalf talked about how Anthony’s parents Kala Hayes and Andrew Anthony didn’t bother to return to the courtroom for their now 19-year-old son’s sentencing.

“They weren’t there for the sentencing and they were not there for victim impact statements. They left that poor child up there by himself.” When asked if he and his family had received an apology from Anthony’s parents, Metcalf responded with a resounding “No.” “I was hoping for some accountability maybe and some remorse,” he said. “Neither one was shown.”

The state's forensic analyst testified he was instructed to spotlight and follow #KarmeloAnthony throughout the video. Under cross examination, he admitted he could have zoomed in on the actual altercation under the tent but did not because prosecutors only asked him to track… pic.twitter.com/ec8RGzoco8 — financialconspirator (@financialcnspr) June 23, 2026

Fans Chime In

Metcalf’s latest comments quickly sent social media into a frenzy with calling Anthony’s parents any and everything they could think of.

“They got their new house and car. It’s all about money and it showed,” someone said. “Anthony’s parents don’t give a sh-t about anyone. Which is why their son didn’t, either,” another person said. “They failed him in life and ditched him during sentencing… pathetic POS parents. No wonder their kid turned out to be a murderer,” another person replied. “They cashed in on their kid being a murderer,” a person quipped. “Karmelo’s parents are scumbags,” another person mentioned. “Karmelo has horrible parents, which helps explain why they spent his defense fund on a new house, car vacations and a nose job,” someone said.

Anthony’s Family To Appeal Verdict

In the aftermath of losing the trial, Anthony’s parents and legal team are preparing begun to file an appeal. That will be handled by six lawyers who confirmed that they will doing pro bono, which is free of charge.

Even though over $600K was raised for his initial defense, Anthony claimed he couldn’t afford a lawyer for an appeal. Anthony is hoping to have the 35-year sentence overturned, if not he will have to complete at least half of that time before he can be paroled.