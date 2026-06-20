‘I’m Not Alleged. I Did It’: Bodycam Footage Shows Frantic Karmelo Anthony In Aftermath Of Stabbing That Killed Austin Metcalf 

With the Karmelo Anthony trial over and the now 19-year-old sentenced to 35 years in prison, many wanna know what’s next as pertains to a possible appeal. In footage released on Friday, Anthony can be seen running away from the tent where he fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf.

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Bodycam footage from the arresting officers also shows Anthony being detained not far from where the unfortunate incident took place. What happened next may shock some as Anthony admitted to the crime and let it be known that he refused to be bullied by Metcalf.

Karmelo Anthony Says 'I Did It' In Newly Released Evidence, Watch Shocking Videos https://t.co/GEgFY2jR9u — TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2026

Anthony Confesses

As police detained Anthony, the then 17-year-old had this to say.

“I’m not alleged. I did it. He put his hands on me. I told him not to. He put his hands on me,” a tearful Anthony pleaded. “Am I going to be OK?” Anthony asked the arresting officer at one point.

From that point on it became a case of self-defense by Anthony versus murder, and in the end the jury didn’t find enough evidence to warrant Metcalf’s death a murder.

UNSEEN FOOTAGE shows Karmelo Anthony running from the murder scene where 17-year-old Austin Metcalf lost his life 😳 pic.twitter.com/Oatbce5ejR — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 20, 2026

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to voice their opinions on the matter.

“His parents need to be jailed. How the f-ck do u raise a kid to be like this? Just awful,” a person said. “Glad this murderer is off the streets. Lock up all murderers away for,” another person said. “And the morons will keep putting money in his go fund me. What a society, crazy Dems pity the killers,” someone else replied. “You wonder what can make a 19 year old kid do this. Crazy,” a person said. “Accountability is the only outcome,” another person said. “If Karmelo was Ray Lewis then things could have turned out differently at trial,” another person quipped. “He is a criminal a murderer any sympathy for him is insane!” a person mentioned.

There Are No Winners In This Situation

At the end of the day, no one wins. While the Metcalf family may have gotten the verdict they so desperately wanted with Anthony being found guilty, that also won’t bring Austin back.

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The Anthony family is also feeling the pain because Karmelo will be going away for at least 17.5 years. He’s not eligible for parole until half of his sentence is complete but does have an appeal in the works.