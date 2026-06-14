‘And This Is Why Austin Is Playing Spades With Elvis’: Austin Metcalf’s Dad Jeff Rants About Why There Were No Black Jurors In Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial

The dust has settled on the Karmelo Anthony murder case. Early last week a jury found the 19-year-old Anthony guilty of killing Austin Metcalf at a 2025 track meet by stabbing him in the chest.

In the aftermath of the guilty verdict, Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison, with a possibility for parole after he serves half of his sentence. The trial itself took on many racial undertones with one being no Black jurors were selected for the trial.

Austin Metcalf's dad goes off on complaints Karmelo Anthony's trial had no black jurors.



🎥: JinxedSip pic.twitter.com/kguLaPEO6a — TMZ (@TMZ) June 12, 2026

Jeff Metcalf Has Theory About Why No Black Jurors Were Chosen

In one of his many rants as of late, Jeff, the father of the late Austin gave his theory as to why no Black jurors were selected.



In the now-viral video Jeff says this:

“If you answer the question I can’t send a Black man to jail because he’s Black you’re not getting on the jury. You’re so unintelligent you can’t even fill out the form correctly,” Metcalf said.

“You don’t even know who your daddy is because 78 percent of you don’t have your father in the home anymore. You got baby mamas running around with eight kids so you can get EBT cards,” the rant continued.

These comments come on the heels of Metcalf calling Anthony a “watermelon felon,” in reference to Blacks enjoying foods like the popular summertime fruit and fried chicken.

“Let me make one up, let me make something racist up so y’all can go viral,” the father started.

“I have a new names for Karmelo, because he was such this little boy y’all were trying to portray. How about ‘watermelon felon,’ how’s that one strike you?”

“I hope he enjoyed that first night in that cell last night, because he’s going to have many nights to think about what the f**k he did,” he added.

Jeff previously said he forgave his son’s killer, but said now that the “muzzle’s off” he was going to make his feelings known.

Austin Metcalf's dad calls Karmelo Anthony "watermelon felon" …



Credit: JinxedSip pic.twitter.com/QAe6yaXUBD — TMZ (@TMZ) June 12, 2026

“His son is dead, we can’t take him serious,” a person said. “And this is why Austin is now playing spades with Elvis,” another person said. “The alcohol brings out the truth like cream rises to the top…this here is his cream,” someone else replied. “Give him another beer.. I want him to keep talking,” another person quipped. “He sound like he wanna be reunited with his son lol,” a person mentioned. “Keep him on camera, he’s literally showing us who his son really was,” someone else said.

Metcalf Says Both Could’ve Lived

Making the interview rounds, Metcalf stopped by the “Chris Cuomo” show to discuss the trial and aftermath of it. Metcalf told Cuomo if only cooler heads had prevailed things could’ve ended differently.

“It could have been avoided. I (would) tell both of them.” “Austin could have walked away, Karmelo could have walked away, but that’s not what happened,” he added.

He added that he is also concerned “concerned about the future” of the country and beyond.

“What are we going to treat people like? How are we going to interact? How do we communicate? How do we teach our children? That’s the biggest issue right now. I think conflict resolution needs to be taught in school to kids,” he said.

Unfortunately cooler heads didn’t prevail, and two families lives were forever changed. One lost a child and the other won’t see a child walk freely for at least 17 years if not longer.