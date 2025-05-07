‘Karmelo Anthony Deserves Life In Prison’: Kyle Rittenhouse Gives Bold Take On ‘Self-Defense’ Stabbing Death Of Austin Metcalf

The Karmelo Anthony stabbing of Austin Metcalf after an altercation during a track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2 has created a firestorm of opinion, social media and online donation wars, and once again put the spotlight on race in this country. The two young men were both standout football players and focused students according to those who knew them.

Karmelo Anthony has been under the attack of racist threats since he was accused of stabbing and killing Austin Metcalf. He’s been relocated for safety and BLM protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who once claimed self-defense after killing people, chimed in on the controversy, saying Anthony should do life in prison. (Screenshot/Instagram)

After Anthony’s bail was reduced from $1M to $250K, there was outrage which was further fueled by the fact that Anthony has raised over $600K through his GiveSendGo account which will be used for his legal fees and for the family to relocate to a safer place while the trial is going on.

Kyle Rittenhouse Says Karmelo Anthony Deserves Life Sentence For Stabbing Austin Metcalf

One name that was brought up during the various discussions about the fatal stabbing was Black protest killer Kyle Rittenhouse, who surprisingly chimed in on Anthony’s case.

“Karmelo Anthony deserves life in prison,” Rittenhouse posted on X to his 1.5M followers.

Karmelo Anthony deserves life in prison. — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) May 6, 2025

Interestingly enough, Rittenhouse is a name that has surfaced when pointing to the difference in which Anthony is perceived by the media for his alleged self-defense killing as compared to white suspects who were in somewhat similar situations. Rittenhouse is a celebrity now and was deemed a hero after infamously claiming self-defense after shooting and killing two unarmed people during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. He was also found not guilty by a jury.

Self-Defense: Karmelo Anthony Being Compared To Kyle Rittenhouse

While the case is still ongoing, social media has become captivated and many have rallied behind Karmelo Anthony’s self-defense argument, citing past cases in which white perpetrators of violent crimes have been acquitted on self-defense claims.

Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, journeyed across state lines to Kenosha, Wisconsin, toting an AR-15-style rifle during protests in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse claimed he traveled there to protect businesses and provide medical aid. On August 25, 2020, he shot and killed two men and wounded a third following confrontations with protesters.

Initially, Rittenhouse was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, but his lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense, fearing for his life when attacked. The prosecution claimed he stoked the flames of violence, but Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in November 2021.

Should Karmelo Anthony Be Acquitted On Self-Defense Like Kyle Rittenhouse Was?

With Anthony claiming self-defense as well for his crime, there’s been a movement on social media to ensure that Anthony gets the same fair trial as Rittenhouse

One X user said: “You can’t say #KarmeloAnthony shouldn’t have had a knife because Kyle Rittenhouse should’ve never had a gun, he broke gun laws to gain access to an AR, committed a mass shooting killing 2 ppl, then the courts let him go free. The white supremacists made him a hero.”

“The only killer that night was Kyle. And Karmelo had to tell Austin “Touch me and see what happened.” So Austin was the aggressor,” said another X fan supporting Anthony.

Many Black activists, including Jemele Hill, found Rittenhouse’s clout-chasing comment interesting and ill-timed, but predictable. Of course, when she reposted Rittenhouse’s comments, there were people on both sides of the fence ready to give their view on the post.

“Bold Strategy, Cotton,” Hill posted.

The comment section took off.

“Might want to sit this one out, Kyle,” said one netizen.

“When you beat a murder rap, nobody should hear you talking about anything except how lovely the flowers are outside your house!” warned another.

“Good thing nobody takes you seriously. lol. You gotta be one of the dumbest persons ever to gain a following,” one netizen responded to Rittenhouse’s controversial X post

Then there’s the “white is right” committee who hates Hill for her social commentary and will never call a spade a spade.

“Rittenhouse was clearly defending himself. Video proved it. Anthony deserves his day in court. Hopefully the truth will come out,” wrote a person in the comment section.”

“He’s not wrong. It’s the message, not the messenger,” said one person in the comments, attempting to play both sides of the fence.

Others didn’t hide their disdain for Hill and the touchy racial issues that she broaches on a regular basis.

“Imagine comparing the two, jemele you SUCK,” said another netizen attempting to chastise Hill for comparing Rittenhouse’s situation to Anthony.

Anytime you want to jump into a time machine and go back to the 1920s, social media will oblige.

As for Kyle Rittenhouse, yeah, he needs to sit this one out.