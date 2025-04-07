“Austin Beat Up Karmelo Anthony At A Party…Over A Girl”Ex:” Local Activist Claims To Have Uncovered Details of What Led To Confrontation

As details emerge in the Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf confrontation that led to Anthony stabbing and killing Metcalf at Kuykendall Stadium, in the northern Frisco suburb of Dallas, Texas, the Metcalf family continues to mourn, and Anthony’s family has solidified legal defense in this case that is ever-evolving.

Anthony is being held in the Collin County jail on $1 million bond, court records show. Criminal defense attorneys Billy Clark and Kim T. Cole will represent Anthony, according to a press release from The Clark Law Firm and K Cole Law. They are working to get Anthony’s bond reduced.



Karmelo Anthony is being held on $1M for stabbing rival football player Austin Metcalf. Unsubstantiated social media reports suggest the two players had a fight over a girl the week prior to the stabbing. (Hudl Photo/Getty Images)

“Karmelo and the entire Anthony family are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf,” the press release states. “Karmelo, like all citizens of the United States, is entitled to a fair and impartial legal process; we are committed to ensuring that Karmelo’s rights are indeed protected throughout each phase of the criminal justice system.”

As the wheels of justice turn ever so slowly, social media has jumped out ahead to create narratives, choose sides and paint broad generalizations about people based on this incident.

On April 5th, a self-proclaimed well-traveled, politically independent, businessman, who specializes in HIPHOP, BUSINESS, social issues, and tech talk, named @LoufactsIBG claimed to have spoken to coaches and kids at Austin Metcalf’s school who say the encounter at the Track and Field event was not the first time the two football players from competing schools faced off.

“I spoke to the coach at the school Austin Metcalf goes. It’s confirm amongst the students that were there that Austin beat up Karmelo Anthony at a party a week prior over a girl. Karmelo took his L like a man. But Austin kept trying to bully him.

Which lead up to him allegedly getting jump at the track meet.

Doing a room on X with the coach of the school.”

The racial animosity that has fueled this tragic incident since first reported, has made rational thinking very hard for those who want to see Karmelo Anthony rot in prison and those who believe that murder is wrong, but so is bullying

According to the tweet, which the X user says was corroborated by kids in Metcalf’s school, he beat Anthony up in a fair fight a week prior, and took his L like a man.

Did Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony Have Fight A Week Prior To Stabbing Incident?

This fact doesn’t necessarily help or exonerate Anthony in any way. The fact that a girl might be involved, as well as a previous confrontation between the two definitely sheds new light on the relationship prior to the stabbing. The fact that Anthony didn’t retaliate or approach Metcalf at the track meet as some have credited Anthony for shows restraint. But bringing a knife to a situation and sitting in a section where he probably would see Metcalf, wasn’t the brightest idea, even if Anthony feared for his personal safety. Just how threatened or afraid Anthony was will have to be decided in court. If he was being bullied or felt a way about a girl, then maybe he should have removed himself from the situation. If he went to the game with bad intentions, then that is also something for the courts to decide.

Social Media Remains Split Over Blame For Stabbing

Social media remains split on such issues as the realities of murder and the fact that Anthony had a knife in his bag makes it hard for many to overlook.

“Which means he came to the track meet to retaliate which is premeditated murder. Try again!!,” said on netizen.

“Not if Austin and his Twin brother initiated the violence at the track meet. If so, Karmelo’s lawyer can easily make case for self-defense. Saying he feared for his life when approached based off previous harms done to him,” the issuer of the post replied

One X user criticized the post for relaying unproven information about an active case and listing a coach at Frisco’s Memorial High School as a source.

“Also, should the coach or ANYONE involved in this case be speaking publicly without counsel and an official spokesperson? I don’t think so. Speaking out of turn or without clear parameters and directives often does more harm than good in situations like this. Ijs”

“The coach isn’t involved in the case,” Loufacts replied in defense of his post. “He’s just the coach at the school who is telling us what the students told him happens prior to the incident. He not speaking about what happens at the track meet because he wasn’t there.”

Karmelo Anthony Lawyer Claims “Self-Defense”

Anthony’s lawyer says he believes his client reacted in self-defense. After admitting to the stabbing, according to arrest reports, Anthony “made another spontaneous statement” and reportedly asked an officer if what happened “could be considered self-defense.” Another officer reported that the suspect was “crying hysterically” while being led away from the stadium in handcuffs, the report stated.

“This will certainly be a long road ahead and during this challenging time, we ask for prayers for both families and we ask for your patience and respect for the legal process as we seek the truth,” the release states.

