“My Client Said It Was Self Defense:” Karmelo Anthony Has Raised Only $70K On His GoFundMe Account While Austin Metcalf’s Family Has Two Over $300K Each

Texas high school football player Karmelo Anthony is being held without bond for the stabbing and subsequent death of Austin Metcalf.



The incident between the two took place during a rain delay at a recent track meet, where Anthony allegedly refused to leave a tent for Memorial High School track athletes at the Frisco Independent School District’s Kuykendall Stadium in suburban Dallas. Per the arrest report, Anthony didn’t just refuse to move he pulled a knife out of his bag and stabbed Meltcalf in the chest as he attempted to remove him.

Anthony attends rival Centennial High School, so that’s why Memorial High football player felt he shouldn’t have been under the tent. Anthony is being held on a $1 million bond, and his GoFundMe has not received the same type of support as those for the Metcalf family.

As of late Saturday night, the Metcalf family rep accounts reportedly had surpassed $300K in each account, while Anthony topped just $57K in his account as he pushes a self-defense claim.

Anthony’s Attorney Screams Self-Defense

Speaking with NBC Dallas- Fort Worth, Deric Walpole, who’s representing Anthony told them this about his 17-year-old client.

“I know that my client said it was self defense. I don’t have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people, and figure out what’s going on before I make any statements about what I think happened,” Walpole told the outlet outside of the prison. “I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t self defense at this time.”

As part of Anthony’s defense Walpole also said he’s requested a hearing to have his $1 million bond lowered. That could help Anthony gain pretrial release, if not he’ll reside in jail until his trial.

Anthony Admits To Killing

In his meeting with police, Anthony confessed to the stabbing, telling them this.

“I’m not alleged I did it.”

That’s about as straightforward as you can be, and for him to be so willing to admit to the stabbing makes you curious to hear more details about the grim case.

Social Media Chooses Sides

As with anything of this magnitude, opinions come from both sides of the spectrum.

One user said, ”I donated. If you are close to the family, I anonymously put a message. Based on what I read and heard, it was self-defense. Let’s save him.”

That was met with this response:

“Why would anyone donate to someone who admitted stabbing another??? GTFOH! You’re just as screwed up in the head as he is for even posting this!”

As you can see this is the type of story and unfortunate situation that once again pits Blacks versus whites and in the current state of this country openly racist dialogue has become even more normal than before.

