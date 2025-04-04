“Attacked The African-American Teenager First”: Fake Frisco Police Post Says Far Right Bloggers Are Race-Baiting To Distort Facts Of Austin Metcalf’s Death 

Reports of high school football player Austin Metcalf’s death shocked the sports world, and because his supposed assailant was Black it gave those with divisive intentions the fuel to start spewing racist, false information and presenting Metcalf as a random victim.



Frisco PD is now calling Austin Metcalf the aggressor towards suspect Karmelo Anthony in the stabbing incident with that cost Metcalf his life at a local track meet. (Getty Images)

Frisco Police Say Austin Metcalf Was Aggressor In His Death By Stabbing

Although social media likes to paint its own stories and produce its own truths, the Frisco, Texas Police department is still investigating and has dismissed reports that Metcalf was an innocent victim who was killed by a vicious low life over a seat.

However, they also say a false report is circulating on IG that is being misrepresented as an official statement from the police department in order to stir up racial turmoil.

The fake statement read as such:

At first it looked like this statement would change plenty about how the situation has been spun and racially exploited for terrible political purposes. While the statement was clearly a ploy to re-direct the narrative to issues that weren’t initially addressed in most media reporting, new details concerning the stabbing present a different picture.



Initial Reports Falsely Paint Karmelo Anthony As Aggressor

According to newer reports Austin Metcalf was the aggressor and while the situation should have never ended in murder Metcalf, who was allegedly with a group of kids punched Karmelo Anthony first.



According to @12News, the suspect reportedly told the officer who arrested him that the 17-year-old victim “put his hands on [him]” and that he admitted that “I did it.”

Reports suggested that Anthony was sitting in Metcalf’s seat and stabbed him after he was asked to get up. There seems to be some conflicting stories emerging about the validity of the story. This is another example of the power of social media and how narratives get distorted based on someone’s personal agenda.



17-year-old Austin Metcalf was stabbed by 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony at a track meet in Frisco



Anthony is claiming he was protecting himself, according to the arrest affidavit.

One witness reportedly told police that Metcalf stepped to Anthony and told him he would need to move out from under his team’s tent, the affidavit stated. Anthony is a student at Centennial High School but was reportedly sitting under Memorial High School’s tent.

Anthony reportedly opened his bag and told Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens,” according to a witness.

Soon afterward, the witness said, Metcalf reportedly physically grabbed Anthony to tell him to move. At which point, the affidavit continues, Anthony reportedly pulled out what the witness recalled as a black knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest before fleeing the scene.

There were numerous posts with Anthony’s face on it and people acting as if he was a vicious killer with blood on his mind who took advantage of a wholesome boy. Never mentioned he played football or attended a nearby school. That’s not the case, and even if he overreacted police have admitted that the murder charge might not stick as details are revealed

Austin Metcalf’s Mother and Brother Speak

There is no conflict about Metcalf’s current state and it’s beyond sad. His mother and brother spoke to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

“I got a phone call from Hunter, he was screaming that Austin had been stabbed,” their mother, Meghan Metcalf, told the station.

“He was holding the wound. He was trying to save his brother,” she said.

Metcalf was transported to a hospital, where he died.

“I tried to help him,” his brother, Hunter Metcalf, told WFAA.

He said he wasn’t allowed in the ambulance to go to the hospital.

“They had to yank me off him,” he told the station.

Austin Metcalf and his mother Meghan Metcalf. (Screenshot FB)

Media Fuels Racial Toxicity With False Narratives On Austin Metcalf’s Death

Sports media personality Jason Whitlock went on his podcast and blamed Black culture for Metcalf’s death.

“Austin Metcalf is just a drop in the bucket to everything that goes on in the black community. We shoot and kill each other at the tip of a hat. We’re raising our children to buy into Diss culture and adopt a victimhood mentality.”

The flip side of this are the people who actually listen to the facts before burying an entire race of people. It’s still not clear what happened.

So Austin Metcalf Was Bullying Karmelo Anthony Out a Seat He Doesn’t Own. Showing Off. They Fought & Karmelo Defended Himself With a Knife.



One X user called out Metcalf’s parents for not teaching their son that bullying is wrong.

“So Austin Metcalf Was Bullying Karmelo Anthony Out a Seat He Doesn’t Own. Showing Off. They Fought & Karmelo Defended Himself With a Knife.

Austin Felt Entitled And Wasn’t Taught At Home That Bullying is Wrong. He Caused His Own Death By Acting Like a Thug”

This story is heating up and stay tuned for more explosive commentary on this situation as details emerge. Also, the race element will be pushed on both sides.

