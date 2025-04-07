“Karmelo Anthony is Innocent —Free Him!”: Subway Choker Daniel Penny Makes Modeling Debut Sparking Accusations Of Racial Double Standards

Daniel Penny made his debut as a model Saturday night, walking a New York runway in a charity fashion show dressed in a kilt. Penny, the former Marine, who rose to fame when he fatally choked a mentally disturbed homeless man who was threatening a packed subway car in 2023, smiled as he participated in the “Dressed to Kilt” fashion even on the Upper East Side.

Daniel Penny makes his modeling debut (via NYPost) pic.twitter.com/JzZh7s6sn8 — carly (@intlcarly) April 6, 2025

Daniel Penny Choked Black Homeless Man Jordan Neely to Death On NYC Subway

Penny drew applause from the crowd as he strutted down the runway and was introduced as a “hero” by co-founder Geoffrey Scott Carroll. Just two years ago, Penny put Black homeless man Jordan Neely in a chokehold when he began acting “erratically” on the NYC subway. The 30-year-old Neely — who authorities say didn’t have a weapon — died during the altercation from reported “compression of neck.

Penny killed a man and is reported as a hero, found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide, and a charge of second-degree manslaughter was dismissed. Neely’s death inspired protests and the racial undertones were striking.

Karmelo Anthony was accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf after he was approached by a group of kids and physically assaulted by Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas track meet. Anthony ended up stabbing Metcalf with a knife after warning Metcalf not to touch him or assault him in any way.

Just a thought,,,, https://t.co/Sgr3sCyUbn — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) April 7, 2025

Comparison Between Daniel Penny and Karmelo Anthony Spark Opinion

The comparison between Daniel Penny and Karmelo Anthony’s situation was brought up by a white person on X, who called out the double standard in which many white people addressed both incidents. The repost presented a headline that read:

“See, this cracka gets it … Karmelo Anthony is innocent—free him!”



“You know what the difference between these two men is?” said the X user who also posted side-by-side photos of accused stabber Karmelo Anthony and subway choker Daniel Penny. “One of them was assaulted before they turned to violence. The other one wasn’t even talked to. One of them had to tell their assailant ‘put your hands on me again and find out what happens.’ The other one had to take his air pods out, put the Soldier Of Fortune magazine he was reading back in his little backpack and walk across a subway car to choke someone out One of them was defending themselves from violence the other was defending strangers against words. This is important so listen up. I’m not defending what either of these the men did, but if you defend one of them you better fking defend the other one, because if you defended this one and not defending that one even though this one was actually attacked. Guess what that makes you? Racist.

White Twitter lost its mind at the sight of a Black face killing an alleged innocent white teenager. The stories quickly got twisted in the media and sides were drawn along racial lines.



Social media is drawing comparisons between Daniel Penny who was lauded a hero for killing an allegedly aggressive Black homeless person and HS football player Karmelo Anthony who stabbed Austin Metcalf at a track meet. (Screenshot/IG/)

Did Metcalf Put His Hands On Anthony First? Does That Justify Murder?

Reportedly, after Metcalf grabbed Anthony, Anthony then pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the heart. Metcalf died at the scene, while Anthony ran away and left the knife in the bleachers.

Anthony reportedly told an arresting officer that he was protecting himself and reportedly said, “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

According to a police affidavit, witnesses said that Anthony and Metcalf argued over where Anthony, also a football player for another high school, was sitting. Anthony was under the tent for Frisco Memorial, which was Metcalf’s school, rather than under the tent for Frisco Centennial, which is Anthony’s school.

Ex-Marine Daniel Penny choked homeless subway rider Jordan Neely to death in 2023 and was acquitted sparking protests. (Getty Images)

According to police, Metcalf told Anthony to move. In response, Anthony reportedly said, “Touch me and see what happens.”

Metcalf reportedly touched Anthony, who dared Metcalf to punch him and see what happened.

Metcalf grabbed Anthony and the resulting stabbing torpedoed this incident into a social media war, where everyone has an agenda and an opinion. To this particular X user, the way the Daniel Penny killing of Jordan Neely was celebrated, and Karmelo Anthony’s stabbing of Austin Metcalf is demonized, is a direct result of race.

MORE STORIES:

“The Behavior Exhibited In Allegations Is Reprehensible” | New Mexico JV Baseball Team Under Investigation For Urinating In Rival School’s Water Jug

‘He’s Letting Them All Down’ | NBA Legend Spencer Haywood Pleads With Ja Morant To Stop ‘Ruining His Family’s Life’

‘He Does Not Take a Back Seat to Anybody’: Deion Sanders Says Son Shilo Won’t Be Returning Mercedes-Benz Despite Reports Of Missed Payments