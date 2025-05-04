‘I’ll Say The N-word Too, Please Send Money”: Shiloh Hendrix Proudly Raises Over $600K After Video Exposes Her Shouting Racial Slurs at 5-Year-Old Boy

A Minnesota mom is being called out for hurling a racial slur at a child who is being described on social media as an autistic 5-year-old boy.

Shiloh Hendrix has come under fire for calling the boy the N-word and having not an ounce of remorse for doing so. In a video that’s now gone viral, Hendrix can be seen and heard berating the child after he was allegedly rummaging through her bag at a neighborhood playground.

Hendrix can also be seen cursing at the black man who intervened and recorded the incident. The man identified as Sharmake Omar asked Hendrix if the racial slur she spewed was directed at the child, which she quickly responded, “Yeah, he took my son’s stuff.” As Omar continued to press her, asked Hendrix if those allegations justified her calling the boy that, and she responded, “If that’s what he’s gonna act like.”

Hendrix Condemned But Still Raises $600K

Following the incident where Omar chastised Hendrix for her actions she quickly played victim saying her family’s safety has now been compromised, and they needed to relocate. Hendrix has even raised $600K in a fundraiser after telling anyone who would listen this online.

“I recently had a kid steal from my 18month old sons diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was,” the woman, identifying herself as Hendrix, wrote in a crowdsourcing post.

“Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil,” she wrote, referring to Omar.

“My SSN has been leaked. My address, and phone number have been given out freely. My family members are being attacked. My eldest child may not be going back to school. Even where I exercise has been exposed.”

Leftists are organizing a protest to call for Shiloh Hendrix to be arrested.



The protest is on Monday and being called "Protect Our Children: Arrest & Charge" organized by "Rochester People's Action Community." pic.twitter.com/XDaBvmoZPj — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) May 4, 2025

NAACP Fund For 5-Year-Old Raises Money

As Hendrix has amassed over a half million dollars, a fund started by the NAACP has raised over $341K for the young boy, who’s the real victim in the incident.

Karmelo Anthony’s Family Under Attack For Fundraiser Aiding His Legal Battle

As Hendrix rakes in the dough to help her cause, many of the same folks donating to her are the same ones who are chastising the 17-year-old Anthony.

The former football player admittedly stabbed and killed Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet in what he and his team are deeming to be self-defense.

Social media of course was all over the place with a mix of racists, activists, rebel rousers, troublemakers and of course, comedians, with one posting a photo of an AI generated image holding a sign that says “I’ll say the N-word too, please send money”

