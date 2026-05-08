‘They Were Telling Each Other I Love You’: Jemele Hill Says Video Of Mike Vrabel With Pregnant Dianna Russini Is Just Beginning

Another day and another reveal as it pertains to the six-year affair between New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and longtime sportswriter and NFL Insider Dianna Russini. When the story broke a few weeks ago it was pics of the two getting cozy at a resort. That was followed by a picture of the two at a bar from 2020.

The latest happens to be another picture, but this time it’s the two headed on a private boat ride while Russini was pregnant with her first child with her husband Kevin Goldschmidt. The picture, just like the previous ones quickly went viral. Weekly it’s something new coming out about what many are calling an affair that’s spanned six years, and former ESPN host Jemele Hill says this is just the tip of the iceberg.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: New Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel video shows the two heading out for their Tennessee boat day while she was very much showing during her first pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/eDgaEZYDiH — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2026

Hill Says The Story Has Too Many Layers To Go Away

In the aftermath of the latest piece of the Vrabel-Russini scandal, Jemele Hill posted this to her X account:

“I wrote this a couple weeks ago for @TheAtlantic , the Patriots are fooling themselves if they think this story is just going to go away. Now that it’s crossed over into tabloid territory, they’re not only going to be digging through the crates, but following his every move from here on out.”

Hill’s correct because multiple media outlets and publications are running with every single thing that leaks. She’s letting the Patriots know if they do keep him this is what the 2026-27 NFL season will look like. Hill isn’t the only one who believes team owner Bob Kraft needs to decide if he’s willing to deal with this all season.

🚨🚨INSANE🚨🚨



DIANNA RUSSINI IS UNDER HEAVY CRITICISM FOR TALKING ABOUT MIKE VRABEL’S WIFE JEN.



Russini: “Your wife Jen is a superb athlete…”



Vrabel: “I would say use to be.”



Russini: “Maybe… but she’s still got it in her… the way you do.”



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/GJ4eKGULrK — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 7, 2026

Radio Host Wants Vrabel Gone

WFAN host Brandon Tierney had this to say on his radio show.

“There’s no way Vrabel can coach the Patriots. It’s officially hit the point of no return.”

Currently there are no plans to remove Vrabel who won three Super Bowls with the franchise as a player and guided them to the ultimate game this past season (first in Foxboro).

Fox Sports Radio host Rob Parker put it like this:

“Of course Robert Kraft will back VRABEL! It’s the PATRIOT way…to CHEAT!”

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to chime in with their varying opinions on the matter.

“All scandals tied to that organization never went away. If they continue to win Vrabel will not go away either,” one fan said.

“I’m not sure it won’t just go away. After all, we’re talking NE; where spygate, deflategate, and discount BJs were ALL swept under the rug,” another fan said.

“If he doesnt resign, the only thing that will drown this out is the Pats winning. If they start the season 4-0 it becomes less noisey. Much like music, a hit quiets everything. Now…. if that kid aint her husband’s, it’s over lol,” a fan quipped.

“He’s still not getting fired. Kraft won’t let it happen & we ALL KNOW the league wishes this shit would just disappear. Lol,” another fan mentioned.

“Jemele finally got one right. Shame everyone already knew,” a fan spewed.

“They’re probably just ducking, Jemele. They’ll likely end up divorcing their spouses and just wind up together, happy ever after..,” a fan said.

Like Hill said, this isn’t going away anytime soon and the Patriots must decide if they’re willing to put up with it.



Former NFL Player TJ Houshmandzadeh Says Vrabel & Russini Were In Real Relationship Not Affair

"This wasn't an affair, [Dianna Russini] was his girlfriend.. They were telling each other, 'I love you' "



– @housh84 breaks down the alleged relationship between Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini following the latest updates.



FULL CONVO: @youtube.com/@speakeasy pic.twitter.com/qoJRVaCjbm — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) May 7, 2026



“This wasn’t an affair, [Dianna Russini] was his girlfriend. They were telling each other, ‘I love you,” the former star wide receiver said on “Speakeasy” podcast.



TJ says people are looking at the situation as some sort of illicit affair when the couple genuinely fell in love with each other.

