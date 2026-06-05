‘They Killed Caitlin Clark’: Blame Game for Indiana Fever Star’s Shooting Struggles Is In Full Swing, and Gloves Are Off on Both Sides

There are many reporters, bloggers and supposed analysts whose careers would be dead in the water if Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese didn’t exist. Jason Whitlock has sadly become one of these characters.

RELATED: ‘It’s The Petulance That’s Turning People Off’: Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Called Out For Bratty And Entitled Behavior On The Court

His latest narrative during this 2026 season is that the WNBA, its jealous Black women and those who hate “straight” women have destroyed Clark. It’s the excuse being used for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year’s poor shooting and a change of narrative coming from many media members who used to support her and her antics on the court 100 percent.

Now that her play has fallen off a bit and her team is struggling to recapture the championship contending form they had last season when she was sidelined with lower body injuries, her popularity seems to be waning a bit and Whitlock used a video of Clark hitting a three in her last game, an 83-71 shellacking of Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream, to prove his point.

“This video has 140k views. A year ago it would have been 5 million. They killed Caitlin Clark,” Whitlock captioned.

This video has 140k views. A year ago it would have 5 million. They killed Caitlin Clark. https://t.co/r1vDdlu1RQ — Jason Whitlock (@jasonwhitlock) June 5, 2026

Fans, media, celebrities, you name it, have all had opinions about Clark’s performance and treatment of refs and even assistant coaches. Her loyal fans are beside themselves with how the public sentiment has changed so quickly about Clark being the league’s savior. Others feel like the overhype has finally hit a wall.

Fans React To Troubling Caitlin Clark News

“She went 2-8 from the 3pt line, and 5 million people are supposed to be jumping up and down over 1 that she made? Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell both went 3-4 from 3, and there’s no mention. ‘They’ didn’t kill her, she killed herself,” one fan said.

“No, there was just a large number of fake fans who didn’t actually care about women’s basketball, just invested in the race baiting drama. Now that that’s calmed down they’re back to not watching like in the past,” one netizen suggested.

“She was the third leading scorer on her own team for the night and shot 6-17 from the field. They didn’t kill her, people just accepted that she’s a good player, not Micheal Jordan,” another said.

Team CC Won’t Go Quietly

“Imagine that, a white girl is the best player in the league, and they hate her. Tiger Woods was welcomed into the almost all white PGA with love and respect. We are not the same,” said one fan, suggesting that white people have embraced Black athletes much quicker.

“No Jason- she killed herself when she woke and started making those comments in the beginning trying to make nice with these ghetto wnba losers,” another fan quipped.

“She’s too good and too white. Just can’t allow it,” said one Clark supporter.

Some just straight dispute Whitlock’s account of what’s going on.

“It’s because she’s white, straight, and actually good… They would rather market gay black ‘women’ who look like dudes,” said one fan repeating a narrative that is constantly referenced by Clark’s supporters.

“WNBA had an amazing opportunity after 25 years of playing to empty gyms – and completely blew it. Other than the NBA welfare program it’s over for this league,” one X user commented.

“They play dirty and rough against CC and it only hurts the league. Notice when she was injured, nobody tuned in?” another frustrated fan said.

The WNBA has benefitted from the negative and positive things discussed about the league’s most polarizing player. See the incredible increase in WNBA salaries as proof. However, the expectations set for her may never be met.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark Dragged Into Controversy for Associating With N-Word Using Country Music Singer Morgan Wallen While Being Touted As Face Of Black Women’s League

And therefore, those who swore by her Michael Jordanesque greatness will have to find reasons as to why she doesn’t dominate a “Black league” the same way Serena, Venus and Tiger dominated traditional “white sports.”

Only their undeniable greatness made whites submit to them. And throughout the Williams sisters’ journey, racism, jealousy, cultural gaps and hate still played a huge part in their story.

Indian Fever Bans Indiana Reporter Scott Agness

Some fans and media were also rubbed the wrong way when the Indiana Fever revoked longtime reporter Scott Agness’ credentials for reporting he did on Clark’s supposed load management.

“I’ve been around this team for so long … more than 20 years. To be treated like this, to have it over an email, to not have a conversation about it … it’s just frustrating,” Agnes said.

"I've been around this team for so long … more than 20 years. To be treated like this, to have it over an email, to not have a conversation about it … it's just frustrating." @ScottAgness discusses having his Fever credential revoked on Yahoo Sports Daily. pic.twitter.com/EM5u3TbrD5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 5, 2026

“Yeah, it’s of great concern, not just for me but for everyone right –freedom of the press…it’s just a situation that is frustrating,” Agness said. “This is me just trying to do my job and trying to gain clarity and understanding of the thinking and why this went down, because nobody comes out on top of this situation and it’s mostly the fans that are losing because look, I was there when no one cared… Now that things have changed a little bit, I think everybody has to adapt,” Agness added.

Jemele Hill Says Move Made The WNBA Look ‘Small’

Former ESPN star Jemele Hill, a longtime sports reporter, was not a fan of the Fever’s decision.

This is just weak. It’s a bad look for the Fever, and it makes the WNBA look small and unprepared. A beat reporter doing their actual job is not grounds for credential removal. https://t.co/FR9zgXEt2e — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 3, 2026