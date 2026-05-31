‘It’s The Petulance That’s Turning People Off’: Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Called Out For Bratty And Entitled Behavior On The Court

The Indiana Fever have a dilemma, and it involves star guard Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star who also was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft has earned a reputation as bratty and entitled.

Ever since her rookie year Clark’s been seen constantly berating referees and at times not coach able. That was never more than evident than the last two games for Clark who struggled mightily in road losses to the Golden State Valkyries and Portland Fire, in each game Clark was downright terrible on both ends of the floor and showed some serious immaturity as pertains to the referees and her head coach Stephanie White.

As the spotlight grows brighter, so do the expectations and questions about what comes next. Clark's flopping and disrespect for the refs are not helping. https://t.co/XyUI72OZ0W — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 30, 2026

Clark Called Out

While Clark’s fans will defend her behavior, USA Today columnist Nancy Armour isn’t buying it, and she let Clark have it in her latest piece.

“It’s the petulance that is turning people off,” Armour wrote. “There’s at least one instance every game that Clark acts as if she’s been shot after pushing off someone else or she drops to the court without ever being touched.

“There’s also at least one instance every game of Clark berating a referee over a call she didn’t get or one she didn’t think she deserved to get. She doesn’t even need to be playing to get worked up.”

Armour also argued that Clark has long been getting preferential treatment from the referees making her actions even harder to fathom.

“Contrary to what the most irrational base of Clark’s fandom believes, she is not being attacked. Opposing players are not going after her because they’re jealous of her. The W is, and always has been, a physical league, and Clark is guarded harder and tighter because she so often has the ball in her hands and because there is no place on the court where she’s not a threat,” she wrote.

“Besides, Clark is getting calls, more than most players. She’s averaging 6.0 free throw attempts a game this season, ninth-highest in the league. No one else on the Fever is averaging more than 4.9 attempts per game.

“Not every player has to be liked by everybody. But Clark won over the entire country with the way she played. Now she’s at risk of turning people off for the very same reason.”

Thought Steph left her fire in Connecticut! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/meFefzUAAf — Mostly WNBA Tweets  (@MostlyWNBA) May 31, 2026

Clark’s Fans Chime In On Armour’s Comments

It didn’t take long for the “Clarksies” to come for Armour and anyone else that’s speaking negatively on their beloved star.

“Refs allow her to be abused she does not flop this is just racism spin,” a fan said.

“You all are garbage. She’s the best woman in college basketball, and this is what you do? Pure TRASH,” another fan said.

“I’d like to see CC quit just so the WNBA goes back to being completely irrelevant. I’ll never understand the hate for someone that brought so many fans to the games,” another fan said.

“You’re an idiot. The W is full of floppers. CC is the least of them,” a fan mentioned.

“God. I wish she would go play in Europe and we can be her fans over there and the WNBA can just fail,” a fan replied.

“Another person who won’t admit they jsut hate a white girl from Iowa. You want to write about flops… maybe start here,” another fan said.

“This might be the most delusional, inaccurate thing I’ve ever read. When CC leaves (and she will), the WNBA finally dies,” a fan said.

“Disgusting piece. Clearly written by someone who hasn’t watched games of CC and just dislikes White people,” another fan spewed.

Clark Recently Made History

Despite her struggles for most of the season, Clark made WNBA history by becoming the fastest player to reach both 1,000 career points and 500 career assists. She achieved this monumental milestone in just 59 career games, shattering the previous records held by Sue Bird (82 games) and Sabrina Ionescu (84 games).

She technically holds the fastest pace for reaching 500 career assists and maintained the highest career assists per game average (8.6) in league history.

During her standout rookie campaign, she set the rookie records for most points (769), most assists (337), and most threes (122) in a single season.

She owns the WNBA’s all-time single-game assist record with 19 dimes in a matchup.