“A Lot of Men Want to Go and Watch Her” | Donald Trump Praises Indiana Fever Player Sophie Cunningham’s Looks, Not Her Game, as He Campaigns for Fellow GOP Members

President Donald Trump brought WNBA politics to the campaign trail in Ohio, shouting out Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during a speech at the Covelli Centre. Remarking that, “A lot of men want to go and watch her. She’s beautiful. You’re not allowed to say that anymore however.”

The rally shout-out built on earlier White House backing for Cunningham, whom administration officials praised for her public statements on transgender athletes in women’s basketball.

President Donald Trump brought WNBA politics to the campaign trail in Ohio, shouting out Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during a speech at the Covelli Centre. Remarking that, “A lot of men want to go and watch her. She’s beautiful. You’re not allowed to say that anymore however.” (Getty Images/Screenshot)

Trump Didn’t Stop With Compliments on Her Looks

“Sophie is a beautiful young woman,” Trump said. “You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance. The attendance would be great.”

While Trump emphasized her appearance over her basketball skills, Cunningham posted solid numbers for the Fever, averaging 8.3 points per game on 47% shooting from the field and 44% from beyond the arc. Off the stat sheet, Cunningham frequently captured social media attention for her fiery play, most notably during an on-court exchange where a clip of her pointing a finger at Atlanta Dream veteran DeWanna Bonner went viral.

RELATED: ‘Suck It’: Sophie Cunningham Calls Black Writer ‘Thirsty’ After She Wrote That Indiana Fever Should Get Rid of Her Entering Caitlin Clark’s Fourth WNBA Season

Fans Chime In

“Absolute facts! Sophie brings unmatched energy and competitiveness every single night. Love seeing her get the recognition she deserves,” a fan said.

That comment was met with a rebuttal by another fan who asked, “Did you not hear what he said? He didn’t compliment her basketball skills at all.. just her looks,” that fan said.

“Damn Soph. Even the big man appreciates her mojo,” another fan replied.

“She absolutely would be a great addition to any team. True inspiration to women,” a fan commented.

“I knew Trump would eventually comment on Sophie Cunningham’s looks,” another fan quipped.

Cunningham Called Out Biological Men Playing Women’s Sports

Cunningham drew public attention and praise from the Trump administration after voicing her opposition to transgender women competing in women’s sports and using women’s locker rooms.

White House officials weighed in on the controversy, stating tht Trump strongly agreed with her position on protecting women’s sports.

Cunningham Faced Plenty of Backlash And Support

Cunningham faced criticism from progressive commentators online, while conservative figures and lawmakers, including Rep. Nick LaLota, defended her and praised her comments.

Administration officials said Trump closely follows the broader cultural and sports debate surrounding the issue. However, there was no confirmation at the time that he had contacted Cunningham directly.