‘The Grass Ain’t All That Green Elsewhere’: Minnesota Lynx Star Courtney Williams Tells Indiana Fever Star Kelsey Mitchell Keep Building With CC

Courtney Williams advised Kelsey Mitchell to stay with the Indiana Fever during a “StudBudz” livestream, arguing that Mitchell’s backcourt chemistry with Caitlin Clark is rare and that “the grass ain’t all that green” elsewhere.

Williams, the dynamic combo guard, gave Mitchell several reasons to consider staying in Indiana.

Williams emphasized that Mitchell and Clark formed one of the most prolific backcourt duos in WNBA history. She also noted that Mitchell enjoyed some of the best statistical seasons of her career after Clark arrived in Indiana.

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams advised Kelsey Mitchell to stay with the Indiana Fever during a “StudBudz” live stream, arguing that her backcourt chemistry with Caitlin Clark is rare and that “the grass ain’t all that green” elsewhere. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Mitchell Says It’s Time to Be Selfish, Williams Says Not So Fast

Williams’ comments come after Mitchell said in her exit interview following the Fever’s first-round playoff loss to the Las Vegas Aces that playing alongside Clark brings immense public attention and “flak” from fans.

“I have to be selfish … about what I probably need and what’s probably best for me,” Mitchell said. “Whether it be winning, whether it be my own individual success. I worked my tail off to be here, though. So whatever I do, it’s gonna come from a selfish standpoint. I’ll be honest about that.”

While Williams acknowledged that the intense spotlight and Indiana fanbase can be overwhelming, she urged Mitchell not to walk away from a winning on-court fit and financial security simply for a change of scenery.

Fans Chime In

Williams’ comments brought out plenty of responses via social media and especially from “The Clarksies.”

“Courtney with the best possible take and that’s a fact. It’s simply just logic and common,” a fan said.

“So nice to see players that have CC back and don’t forget they know her when pressure from the sisterhood,” another fan said.

“I have always liked Courtney & Heideman. Hated they got seperated,” another fan commented.

“Sacrifice your peace of mind to make CC fans happy and some numbers LMFAO FOH…” a fan replied.

“Y’all are so easy. The Studbudz are all about the money, not winning,” a fan mentioned.

“Her rebuttal gives no compassion to what people go through. As much as I enjoy watching cc and Mitchell play together, women have to protect their mental health and everyone is different on what they need. Women always hear just toughen up. We are not all the same,” another fan quipped.

Should Mitchell Take the Studbudz Advice?

Mitchell is heading into unrestricted free agency, with speculation linking her to potential options such as her home-state expansion team, the Cleveland Sirens, which is scheduled to debut in 2028, as well as interest from teams around the league.

While on-court chemistry offers a compelling argument for staying in Indiana, Mitchell’s dilemma is deeply emotional and personal. During her end-of-season press conference, she explicitly mentioned the immense negativity, social media vitriol, and pressure that comes with being a “Fever girl” and navigating the team’s massive, sometimes toxic fanbase. Mitchell expressed a need to “be selfish” about her career and well-being.

If Mitchell is weighing the decision based on winning, elite production and her on-court fit with Clark, the StudBudz hosts make a compelling case for staying in Indiana. However, if the off-court pressure of the Indiana spotlight outweighs those basketball benefits, she may choose to prioritize a change of scenery and a more peaceful work environment.