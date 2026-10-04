‘Could Have Suspended Her But She’s The LeBron James Of The League’: Sophie Cunningham Returns To Podcasting and Taking Shots At Superstar A’ja Wilson

Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham criticized A’ja Wilson for receiving preferential treatment and alleged a LeBron James “double standard” by the WNBA. This after Wilson was not ejected or suspended following a fourth-quarter altercation with an Indiana Fever fan during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Cunningham, believes Wilson, the reigning and soon-to-be back-to-back MVP should’ve been reprimanded for her part in the Game 2 alteration with a fan. Since then Wilson has led the Aces past the Fever and into the semifinals, where they will face the Golden State Valkyries beginning Sunday afternoon in the Bay Area.

Sophie Cunningham publicly called out Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson and the league, arguing on social media and in interviews that a LeBron James type of “double standard” exists for her when it comes to the ref’s whistle. (Getty Images)

How Did We Get Here?

During Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a collision occurred involving Cunningham and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson. Afterward, a spectator stood and pointed at Wilson, who stepped into the stands to confont the fan before teammates intervened. Wilson was assessed a technical foul for leaving the court area but was not ejected.

Cunningham publicly called out Wilson and the league, arguing on social media and in interviews that a “double standard” exists for star players and telling Wilson to “grow up.” Cunningham referenced league rules regarding players approaching the stands, suggesting Wilson should have faced stiffer penalties.

Arena security and team investigators reviewed the spectator’s conduct and determined he did not violate the Fan Code of Conduct, allowing him to return to his seat, while the WNBA did not issue further disciplinary suspension to Wilson ahead of Game 3.

Cunningham Calls Out Wilson

“She’s like the LeBron James of our league, and so of course they’re not going to suspend her… Something should have happened,” Cunningham said on Saturday’s episode of her podcast, “No Hesitation with Sophie Cunningham & Drew Hanlen.” “The two people who came off the bench onto the court, that should have happened. I think there’s definitely a double standard.”

“We yell from the rooftops that we want equality, that we want to be treated like the men, that we want all this stuff and we deserve all these things, and we do, we do deserve it,” Cunningham said. “But if you’re asking for all these fans to come — and you have new fans, who are real sports fans, and they come and do something that a sports fan would probably do if you’re on the opposing team, and then you’re going to go for him for just pointing, saying that you fouled? Grow up.”

Fans Have Plenty To Say About Cunningham’s Comments

While Sophie’s doing podcasts to rehash the situation, Wilson is preparing for the next round of the playoffs and fans are here for all of the drama, as they took to social media to express their varying opinions on the matter.

“A’ja gave her nothing but time. Sent her home on vacation,” a fan said.

“Maybe if she did less podcast sh-t, her team would have won,” another fan said.

“Bench players should be seen and not heard lmao. Enjoy Cancún!” a fan commented.

“Sophie Cunningham’s season average was less than 8 pts a game. think she has a lot more to worry about than A’ja Wilson,” another fan replied.

Some fans actually sided with Cunningham’s comments saying this.

“Yes it’s true A’ja gets special treatment and it shows,” a fan implied.

“It was pretty obvious that she did. I mean she went into the stands after a fan and hit no punishment at all,” another fan quipped.