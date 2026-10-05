‘Is She Going To The Strip Club’: Not Even Caitlin Clark’s Nike 1 Sneaker Launch Can Keep Fans From Commenting On Angel Reese’s Game 1 Tunnel Fashion

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever team lost in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Clark has moved on to doing appearances and promoting her highly anticipated debut signature basketball shoe, the Nike Caitlin 1

The signature collection officially launched on Oct. 1, 2026, marking the largest women’s signature shoe launch in Nike’s history.

Caitlin Clark Promotes Nike 1, Angel Reese Slays Tunnel Then New York Liberty

Meanwhile, Angel Reese dropped 17 points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks while shooting 60 percent from the field in a convincing 92-82 win over the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.

While Clark has time to promote her brand and rep the benefits of her celebrity, the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year is working double time per usual, killing the tunnel with her fashion, proving her value on the court and totally pissing off everyone who tried to push a negative narrative about her. Love her or hate her, she’s simply a winner.



Angel Reese dominated on the court with 17 points and six rebounds in a 92-82 Atlanta Dream win over the New York Liberty in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals. Her black minidress in the tunnel of Atlanta State Farm Arena already stole the show before the first tip. (Getty Images/Screenshot WNBA)

Angel Reese’s Game 1 Minidress Stirs Fan Reaction

The WNBA posted a photo of Reese walking Atlanta’s State Farm Arena tunnel prior to the game in tight-fitting black minidress with an exotic looking designer bag, and as usual her presence incited all kinds of reactions from social media.

“Is she going to the strip club,” one envious fan asked. “Its further proof that you don’t have to actually work for it anymore or earn it with merit as long as WNBA wants you to look successful,” said one X user who is clearly unfamiliar with Reese’s accomplishments. ‘Cash In On The Haters’: Angel Reese Slays NBA Courtside Fashion Tour As $9.4M Forbes Lister Says She’s Still Not Flying Men Out

That comment received plenty of pushback.

“Stop sexualizing her geez guys!!! That’s not nice,” said one netizen who jumped into the comments to defend Reese. “The most hated Black athlete since Kaepernick,” expressed on X user, comparing Reese to the blackballed former NFL quarterback.

Being the most popular WNBA star on social media, with nearly 5 million followers, has built Reese a legion of fans who are always ready to correct false narratives and check haters. They happen to love her style.

“Runway energy,” gushed another user. “Love me some Bayou Barbie, always looking good.” “To dominate on and off the court like that is truly a talent,” another Reese fan said. “She’s going to the Finals and they hate it,” one WNBA fan chimed in.

Reese’s Atlanta Dream meet the Liberty for Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals on Wednesday Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta. Reese’s pregame attire is sure to trigger the WNBA fan base before the game starts.