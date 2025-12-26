‘They Don’t Get Paid Enough To Do That’: Fans Forget Angel Reese Made $9.4M In 2025, Telling Her That She Couldn’t Afford To Fly A Man Out

When Angel Reese talks people tend to listen and react. On Christmas Day she added new fuel to the ongoing relationship speculation surrounding her and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. The WNBA star wore a sharp red satin button-down dress with a notched collar, dripping in holiday spirit. Most notably, she had a necklace with the initials “WCJ.” Below her own initials was a phrase that appears to say, “Our 2nd Chris…” If that’s not a confirmation of a serious relationship, then nothing is.

Angel Reese Says Men Who Thinks She Will Fly Them Out Are Delusional

In a video posted on December 23, Reese is responding to men in her comments asking her to be flown out. Reese looked directly at her camera — from what appears to be a room in her home filled with expensive handbags, luxury eye wear and special mementos — and spoke directly to men in her DMs asking to be “flown out.”

“The delusion of y’all to think I’m gonna fly any of y’all out…Like the delusion to think one of us is flying y’all out….be for real. Thank You.”

Angel Reese responded to men in her comments asking to be flown out 😭 pic.twitter.com/SwiSsVPIf7 — moose 🐦‍🔥 (@usermooseontwt) December 23, 2025

Fans Says Angel Reese Doesn’t Make Enough In WNBA To Fly Men Out

Reese’s comment section caught fire and there were some offended parties who suggested her WNBA salary doesn’t afford her the luxury to fly men out. Others were there as usual, to enjoy the show as Reese’s ability to engage with people and gaslight them remains among the best.

“Men be goldiggers too cause gtf outta here,” said a Reese fan.

“Her budget is 50K on contract salary, she ain’t flying out sh*t,” said one Reese hater, alluding to Reese’s WNBA salary of $74K, which she once said wasn’t enough to afford the $96K luxury apartment she resides in. “She is flying nothing out according to her and all the other WNBA players they don’t get paid enough…,” a third fan echoed. “Nah, they don’t get paid enough to do that,” quipped another.

Some fans believed that Reese would indeed fly a man out if he was of a certain caliber. Others just wanted to hate on Reese.

“So, you won’t fly Anthony Joshua out,” yeah right…I got snow for sale in Arizona,” said one fan who doesn’t believe that Reese wouldn’t fly out any men to see her. “Everything about this woman irritates me,” another fan lamented. “She be sorry if her chewing gum gets stuck in her mustache,” another commenter wrote. “Chew with you mouth closed girl–that’s so f*ing ghetto…. you’re a legend in your own mind, one netizen on X wrote.

Fans Have Angel Reese’s Financial Status Confused: $9.4M In Earnings In 2025

Many of the fans with negative comments are unaware of the fact that Reese has built the beginnings of a brand empire. The days that she dais she “used to be broke” and would clock in to work at Smashburger before going to practice in high school, ended when the name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy, which went into effect in 2021, allowed Reese to use all of her abilities, including those beyond the court, to find financial security.

Her ability to expand her brand, culminating in 2025 with becoming the first athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, has earned her quite the bag.

Angel Reese’s Brand Explosion Has Afforded Her Riches Beyond Basketball

While it was reported that Caitlin Clark led all WNBA players with $17M in income, Forbes reported that Reese was also among the highest-paid women’s athletes in 2025, with $9.4 million in earnings. She is listed at No. 15 with the top 20 earners collectively bringing in $293 million in 2025. At No. 1 is Coco Gauff, who is the highest-paid female athlete for the third year in a row, with $33 million in earnings.

Since her explosion at LSU, Reese has secured deals with brands such as Coach, Wingstop, McDonald’s, Raising Cane’s, and Reebok. Collaborated with Mercedes Benz and McDonalds. After being drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in the lauded 2024 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, Reese signed a four-year contract worth $324,383, with a base salary of $74,909.

Angel Reese Went From Smashburger To Top Dog

In a 2024 live, she admitted her league salary doesn’t cover her bills.

“The WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally,” she said in a 2024 live.

How times have changed.

Reese also has partnerships with Juicy Couture, Gucci, NBA 2K, Shea Moisture, Cash App and Reese’s Pieces. She extended her business partnership with Reebok, as Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson’s choice as face of the re-brand. She signed a multi-year endorsement deal and her signature shoe, the Angel Reese 1, sold out in minutes following its September launch. It’s second light launch was released in October and sold out in a day. She was also the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26.

In addition, Reese is also one of the faces of the Unrivaled League, a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league that pays players a minimum of $100K. It’s players also have an equity stake in the league. However, Reese struggled with a back injury during the 2025 WNBA season, which limited her participation to 30 games. To make sure she is fully healed for the 2026 season, she’s opted out of Unrivaled, which runs from January to March. Her back looked great during a three-day Team USA training in Durham, North Carolina in early December.

Angel Reese practices during the United States Women’s Basketball Team training camp at Duke University on December 13, 2025, in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

That won’t slow her money machine down. She has a world tour planned in the near future, regardless of what happens with WNBA collective bargaining negotiations. Her podcast and her partnerships and collaborations keep her well-fed. She wants to be ready to roll when the 2026 WNBA season does jump off.