‘She’s Most Powerful, Not Caitlin Clark’: Coco Gauff’s $31M Bag In 2025 Makes Her Highest-Paid Female Athlete For Third Straight Year

A recent Forbes list on the “Most Powerful Women In Sports” had WNBA star Cailtin Clark as the highest-ranking athlete on the list. Tennis phenom Coco Gauff was 13th on the list, despite the fact that she will end 2025 as the highest-paid female athlete for a third consecutive year after the two-time singles Grand Slam winner hauled in $31 million.

Coco Gauff Highest-Paid Female Athlete For Third Straight Season

Gauff, 21, made her money count despite inconsistencies in her performance and going through a transitional period as she entered adulthood. Gauff’s high point was winning her second Slam at the French Open. She felt the agony of defeat with a deflating early exit at Wimbledon, followed by a sudden coaching change weeks ahead of the US Open.

Tennis legend John McEnroe questioned whether Gauff’s off-court commitments had been holding her back from becoming the consistently dominant force her raw talents suggest she could become. He always had some criticism for Serena Williams back in the day too.

However, when it comes to getting million-dollar bags, staying high in the WTA rankings and securing highly lucrative endorsement deals, she does it on a higher level than any other woman athlete in the world.

How Is Caitlin Clark More Powerful Than Coco Gauff?

Caitlin Clark plays a popular sport that is much more debated in the media than tennis and she has elevated to a celebrity that keeps growing as the WNBA brand continues to explode and be embraced by the casual sports fan. However, her pockets aren’t as deep as Gauff’s and there is nothing tangible or concrete that we can use to assess who is more “powerful.”

The outlet reports that Gauff earned a $31 million this year, significantly bolstering her net worth. While Caitlin Clark’s WNBA paycheck ($70,000) falls short of equaling her worth, Forbes estimates that Clark still clocked $8.1 million last season overall. Some have her total earnings as high as $16M.

Tennis star Coco Gauff leads the way for the third straight year with $31 million, here are some other notable names that made the top 15.



Which name sticks out most to you?



Tennis star Coco Gauff leads the way for the third straight year with $31 million

That’s still well short of Gauff’s 30-piece. Clark did reportedly sign a $28M Nike upon her arrival in the WNBA but that deal is for eight years, so it’s an average of less than $4M per. Chump change to Gauff, who can win that purse with one Grand Slam victory.

Coco Gauff vs. Cailtin Clark: Net Worth & Salary

Even if you go by net worth, Gauff is worth at least three times more than Clark, whose net worth is estimated at around $10M. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gauff’s actual net worth appears to be in excess of $40 million, following her 2025 earnings. This season on the WTA Tour, out of Gauff’s $31 million earnings, about $8M has come from her tennis exploits.

Gauff is one of the most marketable athletes on the planet and that wields her a power that few athletes have.

Cailtin Clark was voted by Forbes as the most powerful athlete in sports, ahead of tennis star Coco Gauff who made $31M dollars in 2025 and was first among highest-paid female athletes in the world for the third straight year. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Fans didn’t let Caitlin Clark forget that Coco is making more money than her. And some brought up Gauff’s ranking on the Forbes list.

‘She’s more powerful, not Cailtin Clark,” said one fan on Facebook. “Coco has more impact on the world than CC,” exclaimed another. “They are quick to overlook impact of Black women,” added another. “Clark is getting the privilege and fame, Gauff is getting to the bag and inspiring millions without the hype,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Coco Gauff Gets Huge Bags Via Endorsements

In October 2018, Gauff’s brand ascension began with New Balance in a partnership that has since expanded to include signature shoes and global marketing campaigns.

By March 2019, she added a multi-year deal with pasta brand Barilla, followed by an equipment agreement with racquet maker Head.

Her sponsorship lineup has since expanded to include major companies such as Barilla, racquet maker Head, Bose, UPS, and Baker Tilly among others. She’s also a tremendous role model for girls of all races, creeds and colors across the globe.

Put some respect on her name. Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier. Angel Reese. Caitlin Clark. None of these WNBA players are more powerful or impactful than Coco Gauff.