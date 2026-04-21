‘You Don’t Pay Top Dollar For Plug & Play Players’: Fans React To ‘Delusional’ Sophie Cunningham’s Beef With $665K Contract To Be Caitlin Clark’s Enforcer

You’d think Indian Fever player Sophie Cunningham would be happy with her significant raise, considering it wasn’t even 100 percent certain that she would be returning to the Indiana Fever as Caitlin Clark’s enforcer and a key piece to a team with WNBA championship hope.

She’s been keeping relevant during the offseason with her podcast and preparing for a reset after recovering from an MCL tear that cut her 2025 season short. Fans were very excited to get Cunningham back in the fold when she became an immediate beneficiary of the new $665K contract, after just making $100K and coming off a major injury.

However, she seemed to say a bit too much on one of her recent podcast segments.

Sophie Cunningham’s Podcast Comments on Her Fever Contract Draw Backlash: Wanted $665K & Long-Term Contract

On the latest episode of “Show Me Something,” co-host West Wilson asked Cunningham if the contract turned out better than she expected. Without hesitating, she shook her head no. The $665,000 figure wasn’t the problem. It was the one-year length that she said was “disappointing.”

“I’m not gonna lie…..it’s a little, kind of frustrating, ” she explained, elaborating that her injury also made it hard for her to maximize her value. “It was a little weird, but you know what? I think it is a great wake-up call not to be comfortable. I think it kind of lit a fire under my ass even more.”

Indiana Fever Fans Say Franchise Screwed Sophie Cunningham

Cunningham made it clear that she wanted more of a commitment from the team for a long-term situation in Indianapolis. Some fans saw this as ungrateful considering Cunningham’s modest status.

Once the clip went viral on social media, responses poured in from fans, who seem to be feeding Cunningham’s delusion about her value to the Fever franchise.

“She’s got modeling , sports casting , Alternate League Development , marketing opportunities and investments . She’s Beautiful , Smart and Athletic and very popular .Her future is bright .She’ll never be hurting for money,” said one fan. “Told you to all the dweebs in my replies. They screwed Sophie,” another Fever-based account user said. “Courtney Vandersloot missed way more time than Sophie did last season & she signed a 2 year $1.5 million dollar contract lol so that narrative of “didnt play much wasn’t in front of coaches is interesting,” imo either Sophie agent didn’t work hard enough or Indy low balled her,” another added.

Most of those fans blasting the organization for not locking Cunningham, 29, into a long-term deal, are clearly Fever fans and fans of her off-the-court endeavors.

WNBA Fans Come For ‘Delusional’ Sophie Cunningham Contract Beefs

Other WNBA fans couldn’t understand the outrage.

“She is complaining about this?? Holy sh-t she’s insufferable,” one fan captioned with a graphic outlining Cunningham’s significant praise for basically role player work.

She is complaining about this?? Holy shit she’s insufferable 😅 pic.twitter.com/AyMj6f30PJ — John (@CyFanJohnny) April 21, 2026

ZAYYYTHEGOAT of Defy The Odds-Sports pushed back:

“Who tf does she think she is? She’s replaceable, you don’t pay top dollar for plug & play players,” the post read. “Players coming off injuries signed great contracts. maybe averaging 7.9pts in your career has something to do with it.”

Indiana Fever Locks Core Four Into Contracts

The Fever had other players to lock into new contracts as well, including Caitlin Clark ($538K), Aliyah Boston, who gained the most (four-year, $6.3 million extension), making her contract the richest in the league. Rugged sharp-shooter Lexie Hull got two years and over $1.5 million.

RELATED: ‘She’s Better Looking That’s Why’: Sophie Cunningham Tops Caitlin Clark As Only Woman Athlete To Make Google’s Top 10 Most Searched Athletes 2025

Cunningham wasn’t in position to demand more, having spent the entire playoffs on the bench with Clark, while Kelsey Mitchell (1-year, $1,400,000 contract) led the Fever to an improbable playoff run. Cunningham wasn’t a top the priority list for Indiana, but she did get her money. Sophie was at the height of her WNBA fame and shooting 43.2% from three when the injury occurred. She’s back, but not on her own terms.

Cunningham later addressed the noise directly on X, posting,

I’m gonna shut this down right now. I’m not mad about the money…. I just wanted more years because I love it here. I wanted to get a house so I could bring my dog and donkey to Indy with me. That’s it. That’s the truth. I think we have something very special here in Indiana!! https://t.co/xq7HZ2ZDbF — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) April 21, 2026

“I’m gonna shut this down right now. I’m not mad about the money…. I just wanted more years because I love it here. I wanted to get a house so I could bring my dog and donkey to Indy with me. That’s it. That’s the truth. I think we have something very special here in Indiana!!”

The follow up comment brought more social media heat, and fans were not as understanding as when the video first broke

“Her league loses money and she b*tches about a $665K contract. Wow!” one user quipped. “She always talks like she’s the best player on the team. It’s hilarious,” said another. “WNBA players continue to be delusional when it comes to how business works,” a third fan commented. ‘Those Refs Were Giving Her Every Freaking Whistle’: Paige Buecker’s 44-Point Night Won’t Impress Caitlin Clark Enforcer Sophie Cunningham

Cunningham is probably the second-most recognizable player on the Fever to Clark. She rose to prominence after coming to Clark’s defense and getting into a nasty brawl, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun in 2025. Cunningham went bonkers on Jacy Sheldon after a hard foul on Clark, leading to multiple ejections and fines. As her star power continued to rise and her podcast audience grew, Cunningham became this larger-than-life WNBA figure and fan favorite.