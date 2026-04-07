‘Y’all Mad Caitlin Clark Still Has To Go Through Angel To Get a Ring’: Fans Debate Championship Impact Angel Reese Brings To Atlanta Dream

The Angel Reese trade from Chicago to Atlanta was overblown by some and undervalued by others according to what social media post you peaked at and where you got your fix of sports TV/app news.

RELATED: ‘The Dream Are A Huge Problem Now’: Angel Reese Trade Makes Team With Best Record In East WNBA Title Contenders, And Caitlin Clark Fans Are Sick

Most fans, who demean the fact that she is an all-time great rebounder after just two seasons and continue to berate her offensive game, say that the trade doesn’t affect Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in any way. Well, that would be downright foolish, considering they play in the same conference and Washington led the East in wins with 30 last season.

Now that the CBA is reportedly agreed upon and business is almost back to usual, the free agent market will shake some things up, but the major names are expected to re-sign with their respective teams.

How Does This Affect Caitlin Clark?

Clark hasn’t played since July of 2025 and she forms a great backcourt with Kelsey Mitchell. Indiana will be competitive but they still have some pieces to plug into place to be championship form. There’s also the constant fan complaints about head coach Stephanie White when CC isn’t featured or happy as a house cat.

Regardless of how good the Fever are they will have their hands full with Washington.

Reese is tough, she handles the ball and she can execute at the point forward position. People overlook how good she is all-around because of her offensive shortcomings. But being a left-handed, 6-foot-4 big with an ugly and rugged game benefits her. She plays Baltimore city basketball.

RHYNE HOWARD TONIGHT 🔥



• 37 POINTS

• 6 ASSISTS

• 5 REBOUNDS

• 9 THREES

• 13/26 FG

• 37 MINUTES PLAYEDpic.twitter.com/z0f6wZVsMb — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) September 6, 2025

Add her to a team with two shot-blocking post players in Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner and then add the all-around excellence of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, plus Jordin Canada, the dog of dogs in the backcourt and you have a team that is going to give the East fits.

Haters are trying to clown on Reese for being LeBronesque in the way she called her shot and went from a losing franchise to a contender. The way Howard and Gray pursued Angel (not the other way around) knowing that she is a key and unique piece for any team is proof enough of her perceived value amongst her peers.

Looks like Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard are starting the recruiting pitch for Angel Reese early. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TpC9Vj6lmD — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) April 5, 2026

Downplaying Reese because she plays on a terrible team won’t play the same as an All-star piece added to a contender. All of the back talk and supposed indifference you hear are from Caitlin Clark fans whose worst nightmare is Reese is a winning situation. Or having to face her in a pivotal game with an arsenal of offensive weaponry allowing her to be the defensive menace and high-energy leader she’s always been.

Washington Mystics Championship Odds Increased With Reese Trade

If you don’t believe me, just ask Vegas.

Angel Reese has been traded to the Atlanta Dream🚨



Atlanta's odds to win the WNBA Championship:

Before: +1300

Now: +20000 pic.twitter.com/riwoDSbgD5 — Bet105 (@bet_105) April 6, 2026

Fans Doubt Impact Of Angel Reese Trade

Still some fans won’t accept the truth.

“Their record will be worse than 2025, GUARANTEED!!,” one fan said.

“You’re outside your mind if you think she’s gonna be a key to winning a championship.,” added another user.

“She definitely helps, you’re out of your mind if you think otherwise,” one fan replied.

“Yall are just mad that Caitlin Clark still has to get through Angel to get a ring,” a fan said.

“It’s very sad that you make money by lying about her, why you guys hate her so much? What has she ever done to you?” asked one netizen.

“the odds went up he saying she can’t help dem LOL,” another fan quipped.

“Those Mebounds gonna skyrocket while their championship odds plummet lmao,” one user predicted.



Angel Reese discusses her trade to the Atlanta Dream at her Victoria Secret campaign in NYC. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/s5rmFIueXp — E! News (@enews) April 7, 2026

Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark: Fan & Fashion Appeal

Reese is also the only person who can compete with Clark when it comes to star appeal. While Clark is considered the WNBA’s cash cow, earned $16M last season from endorsements and is the “main” reason for the women’s basketball explosion, Reese has broken down barriers, walked runways for Victoria’s Secret and has a league-leading 5.2M followers on her social media handle.

RELATED: Angel Reese’s Unique Ability To Reach The Boardroom and The Streets, Expand WNBA Brand Ignored By $2.6M Corporation’s List Of ‘50 Most Marketable Athletes’

Angel Reese is on the move to Atlanta and bringing the WNBA’s largest Instagram audience with her.⁠ pic.twitter.com/OS3c1tZzK9 — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 6, 2026

With both teams expected to compete for a title, this is the moment the WNBA has been waiting for. Those fans who would have preferred to see Reese fall into oblivion playing on a 10-win team won’t get their wish.

Yes, CC vs. Reese is as real as ever and the 2026 season can’t come sooner for WNBA fans who are ready to throw gasoline on every potential fiery situation.